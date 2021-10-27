|Ugandan President Calls Deadly Bombing a ‘Terrorist Act’|Five Tips for Living a Healthy Heart Lifestyle|Civil Rights Trailblazer Claudette Colvin is Seeking to Have Her Arrest Record Expunged|This Black-Owned Gift Wrapping Company Is Elevating the Gifting Experience|A Tech School Blossoms in the Bronx|Black Creators Say TikTok Audio Trends Are Perpetuating Digital Blackface|Dave Chappelle Addresses Controversy Surrounding His Nexflix Special|Michael Jordan’s Sneakers From His Rookie Season Sold at Auction for Record $1.47 Million|Tsitsi Dangarembga Becomes the First Black Woman to Win Peace Prize of the German Book Trade|Drake Partners With the Ultimate Rap League to Launch Rap Battle Event ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Ugandan President Calls Deadly Bombing a ‘Terrorist Act’

Site of a recent Islamic State bombing in Uganda. Image: screenshot from Reuters news video

On Monday, the country of Uganda was investigating whether the militant group Islamic State (IS) was responsible for a bombing in Kampala on Saturday night that killed one person and injured three others, Reuters reported.

According to the authorities, the explosive detonated in a restaurant in the northern suburbs of the capital, killing a 20-year-old waitress. The bomb was a makeshift device made from nails and other metal fragments, the police added.

“The attack was perpetrated by criminals that intend to terrorize the country and the people of Uganda,” Abbas Byakagaba, the director for counter-terrorism, told a press conference on Monday.

Byakagaba said the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an IS-linked militant group, was one of the potential suspects.

In a statement released late Sunday, the terrorist group claimed that it detonated an explosive device at the restaurant allegedly “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda’s government.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described Saturday’s explosion as a terrorist act.

According to Museveni the three assailants entered the eatery and left a plastic bag with contents that later exploded. Currently, the police are investigating the incident.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

Museveni added that the “public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality.” No arrests have been made.

Last week, both France and the UK declared Uganda “a heightened terror threat.”

Britain advised travelers that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda,” and that “attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.”

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!