Ugandan President Calls Deadly Bombing a ‘Terrorist Act’

On Monday, the country of Uganda was investigating whether the militant group Islamic State (IS) was responsible for a bombing in Kampala on Saturday night that killed one person and injured three others, Reuters reported.

According to the authorities, the explosive detonated in a restaurant in the northern suburbs of the capital, killing a 20-year-old waitress. The bomb was a makeshift device made from nails and other metal fragments, the police added.

“The attack was perpetrated by criminals that intend to terrorize the country and the people of Uganda,” Abbas Byakagaba, the director for counter-terrorism, told a press conference on Monday.

Byakagaba said the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an IS-linked militant group, was one of the potential suspects.

In a statement released late Sunday, the terrorist group claimed that it detonated an explosive device at the restaurant allegedly “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda’s government.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described Saturday’s explosion as a terrorist act.

According to Museveni the three assailants entered the eatery and left a plastic bag with contents that later exploded. Currently, the police are investigating the incident.

Museveni added that the “public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality.” No arrests have been made.

Last week, both France and the UK declared Uganda “a heightened terror threat.”

Britain advised travelers that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda,” and that “attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.”