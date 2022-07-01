Unserved Warrant Found In Case of Emmett Till, Black Panther Headquarters to Become a National Park, And More

Unserved Warrant Found In Case of Emmett Till

The family of Emmett Till is seeking continued justice following the surfacing of a document that charges the woman whose false accusations led to Till’s murder. Found in the basement of a courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, those who have worked on his case hope that this unserved warrant will provide more context to the pursuance of justice against the woman who is still alive.

Black Panther Headquarters to Become a National Park

In collaboration with the National Park Service, the historic headquarters of the Black Panthers is continuing to be developed into a national park. These efforts were previously halted by former President Donald Trump after the Park Service awarded a grant to Ula Taylor, chair of African American Studies at UC Berkeley, to fund the project.

One of the biggest proponents of the initiative is Frederick Newton, widow of Huey P. Newton who co-founded the Black Panther Party.

FBI Seized Over 20 Basquiat Paintings from Florida Museum

Over 20 Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings have been seized from the Orlando Museum of Art by the FBI due to the counterfeit and inauthentic nature of the artwork. It was even reported that one of the works in the exhibition was painted on a FedEx box that was not in use until after his death.

This seizure resulted in the firing of the museum’s CEO and art director Aaron De Groft for his inability to properly discern the authenticity of the works and refusal to listen to concerns over their validity.

Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia to Host Black Effect Podcast Festival

Media personality Charlamagne Tha God is launching the Black Effect Podcast Festival this summer in conjunction with iHeartmedia. The festival is slated to take place on August 28th in Brooklyn and will feature live tapings from the Black Effect’s most popular shows.

Pinky Cole Becomes Doordash’s Chief Restaurant Advisor

Food delivery platform Doordash recently announced that Pinky Cole, founder of Atlanta-based vegan hamburger chain Slutty Vegan, is their new resident Chief Restaurant Advisor. A former Doordash driver, she will help the company in its efforts to empower locally owned eateries and better their relationships with such restaurants.