UPenn Professor’s Remarks About Blacks, Asians Ignite Calls for Resignation

Students are calling for the resignation of University of Pennsylvania Law School Professor Amy Wax after she made racist remarks about Black and Asian people during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Today earlier this month, according to NBC News. Wax, who has taught at UPenn since 2001, said Black and Asian people are resentful of “Western peoples outsized achievements.” She went on to say, “They climb the ladder. They get the best education. We give them every opportunity, and they turn around and lead the charge on ‘we’re racist, we’re an awful country.’ On some level, their country is a s–thole.” This incident is one of many times Wax has spewed racist rhetoric. In 2022, the University launched the University Faculty Senate Process to address her “escalating conduct.”

TSA Ceases Mask Mandate Enforcement After Court Ruling

TSA will no longer enforce flight mask mandates after a federal judge voided the previously upheld CDC’s public transportation masking order, CBS News reports. “The court concludes that the mask mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking under the APA,” the judge explained. “Accordingly, the court vacates the mandate and remands it to the CDC.” Currently, federal agencies are examining the judge’s decision. In the meantime, the mandates will not be enforced at airports.

Barack and Michelle Sever Spotify Ties

Barack and Michelle Obama are poised to end their relationship with Spotify. According to Bloomberg News, the husband-and-wife duo’s production company, Higher Ground, has a contract with the streaming platform, which concludes this year. They do not intend to renew the partnership and are reportedly in talks with other podcast distributors for a deal said to be worth “tens of millions of dollars.”

RHOP Star Ashley Darby Files for Separation

After nearly 8 years of marriage, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has decided to end her marriage to Michael Darby. The mother of two announced the move separate in a statement shared by Bravo, writing, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.” After acknowledging that there will be some speculation surrounding the decision, Darby explained that many factors had impacted their marriage. “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together,” she went on.