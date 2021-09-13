COVID Vaccine for Children Ages 5-11 Could Be Ready by October

The Pfizer vaccine for children between ages 5 and 11 could be approved as early as next month, says Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. “If everything goes well, the Pfizer data package is in order, and FDA ultimately makes a positive determination, I have confidence in Pfizer in terms of the data that they’ve collected,” Gottlieb, who serves on Pfizer’s board of directors, said Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “But this is really up to the Food and Drug Administration to make an objective determination.”

Lori Lightfoot Announces Plans to Sue Gang Members

Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared that the city of Chicago will pursue lawsuits against gang members, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The city intends to go after gangs for their assets, such as guns, money, cars, and jewlery. Additionally, Chicago will sue them for inflicted damage. The new ordinance will require approval from the city council.

NY Hospital Pausing Deliveries Over Vaccine-Related Staff Shortages

Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, New York will suspend baby deliveries after September 24 due to a shortage of hospital staff stemming from the state’s vaccine mandate, according to CNN. “We are unable to safely staff the service after September 24,” said Gerald Cayer, chief executive of the Lewis County Health System, in a statement. “The number of resignations received leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies at Lewis County General Hospital. It is my hope that the Department of Health will work with us in support of pausing the service rather than closing the maternity department.”

Uzo Aduba Reveals She Quietly Tied the Knot Last Year

Uzo Aduba dropped a bomb over the weekend, revealing on Instagram that she married filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year. “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone,” Aduba captioned an image of herself and her new husband on their wedding day. “My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Whitney Houston Biopic Gets Theater Release Date

A biographical film about the life of Whitney Houston is slated to hit theaters next winter. According to The Wrap, the TriStar Pictures-produced I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which stars Naomi Ackie, will be released on December 23, 2022. The late singer’s manager Pat Houston and Clive Davis both have producer credits for the film.