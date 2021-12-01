Val Demings Centers Humble Beginnings in Quest to Unseat Marco Rubio

Val Demings has made a name for herself in the halls of Congress. The former police chief turned congresswoman served as an impeachment manager in the first impeachment trial of the 45th president, and has been instrumental in pushing for key legislative measures as a member of the House. But today, Deming’s sights are focused on unseating Marco Rubio for a role in the U.S. Senate.

Only two Black women have held the title of U.S. Senator. Carol Moseley Braun served a single term from 1993 to 1999. Now-Vice President Kamala Harris was the second. If Demings proves successful, she would join the very short list, bringing her judicial prowess to a space that’s lacking her unique voice. It’s a view that was shaped by humble beginnings in the South—an outset she is now leaning on to appeal to voters.

“I’m in this race to expand my unlikely story of opportunity to more Americans,” Demings said in an email sent to potential supporters this week. “There was nothing easy about growing up as a poor, Black girl in the South, the daughter of a maid and a janitor. I went to segregated schools, washed dishes and worked at McDonald’s to pay my way through college.”

Demings says she’s running for office to “create meaningful change for hardworking families like mine—people who deserve leaders that understand the challenges they are facing.”

Last week the Florida Representative went on the road to tout the Build Back Better Act that has already passed in the U.S. Senate. For Floridians, the infrastructure bill could prove transformational when it comes to roads, public transit, water and electrical infrastructure, where robust financial input is needed to improve their every day lives. Rubio, along with his Republican colleagues are reluctant to pass the measure.

Political analysts are looking at Florida as a top pickup opportunity for Democrats and believe the Red state could potentially turn Blue with Demings on the ticket. Voters have less than a year to determine if the rising star in the Democratic party is ready for the challenge that the Senate presents. Until then, Demings will likely stay fixed on her mission to deliver much needed reform for working class families.