Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M Over Leaked Photos From Kobe Bryant Crash Site

After 11 days of emotional testimony, Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million in damages after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments “were found liable for infringing on their constitutional rights” for taking and distributing graphic photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that left 9 people dead, reports People. Bryant’s co-plaintiff Christopher Chester was awarded $15 million.

The jury ordered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) to pay Vanessa $10 million and to pay Chester a total of $9 million. The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) is ordered to pay the pair $6 million each.

In the aftermath of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Chester’s wife, Sarah, his daughter Payton and five others, L.A. County deputies and firefighters took photos when they arrived on the scene. The images taken showed the wreckage of the helicopter as well as photos of the deceased bodies.

According to the suit, Bryant and Chester argued that the photos of their loved ones, “caused emotional distress and violated their privacy.” Although the county noted that the images were destroyed, each testified to living in fear that the photos could surface in the future.

During the trial, key witnesses included a deputy who admitted to showing images from the scene to someone at a bar. A different deputy admitted to sharing photos while playing video games. Another deputy sent dozens of photos to someone he didn’t know, and a fire official showed the photos to his co-workers during cocktail hour while attending an awards ceremony.

Both the Sheriff’s and Fire Departments lacked “proper policies and training” which led to the violation of victim’s rights, the ruling stated.

Bryant testified that she suffers from anxiety and panic attacks since the images were shared. After the verdict was read, she posted a photo of Kobe Bryant and Gianna on Instagram with the caption: “All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!”

“This case has always been about accountability,” said Luis Li, Bryant’s attorney in a statement. “And now the jury has unanimously spoken.”

Attorney Mira Hashmall, counsel for LA County, also released a statement addressing the verdict.

“While we disagree with the jury’s findings as to the County’s liability, we believe the monetary award shows that jurors didn’t believe the evidence supported the Plaintiffs’ request of $75 million for emotional distress,” Hashmall said. “We will be discussing the next steps with our client. Meanwhile, we hope the Bryant and Chester families continue to heal from their tragic loss.”

Back in September 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an invasion-of-privacy bill called the “Kobe Bryant Act” making it illegal for “first responders to share photos of a dead person at a crime scene for any purpose other than an official law enforcement purpose.” The crime is categorized as a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 per violation.

Ironically, it was announced on August 24 which is “Kobe Bryant Day” in L.A. The special day was created by Los Angeles officials in 2016 and Orange County in 2020 to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant’s two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, which were both retired.