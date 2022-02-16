|Racism Receipts: Viral Video of Cops Arresting Black Teen While White Teen Watches From Couch After New Jersey Mall Fight|Illustrator Jena Holliday Gives Kids a Lesson on Faith with New Children’s Book|Brooklyn Florist Uses Blooms to Celebrate City’s Iconic BedStuy Neighborhood|This Black-Owned Tour Company Is Showing Travelers a Different Side of Puerto Rico|Black Americans Leave Trillions in Limbo Without a Will|Cop the Tiffany & Co. Limited Edition Basketball During NBA All-Star Weekend|EBONY Rundown: Zimmerman’s Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Parents Dismissed, Serena and Venus Williams’ Nephew Passes Away, and More|Relight Your Fire: 4 Tips for Keeping Your Relationship Hot|Moving Black Legacy Forward: The Legacy of Soul Food|Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Olympics Committee in Regards to Russian Athlete Kamila Valieva

Racism Receipts: Viral Video of Cops Arresting Black Teen While White Teen Watches From Couch After New Jersey Mall Fight

Image: Screenshot from the viral video.

A video of police officers breaking up a fight at a New Jersey mall shows a Black teen being forcibly handcuffed while the white teen watches from the couch, Insider reports.

In video footage of a fight that took place at the Bridgewater Commons mall in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, the teens can be seen getting into an argument.

“Get your hand out of my face,” the Black teen said.

They both begin shoving each other, and a fight ensues. The Black teen is thrown on the floor by the white teen during the scuffle and two police officers, one female and one male arrive on the scene.

As the female officer pushes the white teen onto a couch, telling him to stay seated, the male officer wrestles the Black teen to the floor, sitting on him while placing him in handcuffs. Then, the female officer put her knees on the Black teen’s back, pinning him on the ground, with the white teen observing. 

In the background of the video, someone can be heard saying, “It’s cause he’s Black. Racially motivated.” 

Then, the white teen stood over the Black teen while he was being handcuffed by the officers.

The Black teen is then brought to his feet as the white teen sits back on the couch. 

ABC 7 reported that the fight was between a Black eighth-grader, identified as Kye, and a white high schooler whose name has not yet been released.

“They basically tackled me to the ground, and then the male officer put his knee in my back, and then he started putting me in cuffs,” Kye said. “Then the female officer came over and put her knee on my upper back too, and started helping him put cuffs on me while he was just sitting down on the couch watching the whole thing.”

Eboné, Kye’s mother, said she was grateful that her son was OK but called for the firing of the officers.

“I had to watch it on mute,” she said. “I still haven’t watched it and listened to the sound. I’m baby-stepping my way into watching it, but it’s just crazy.”

“It doesn’t take two cops to hold a 14-year-old boy down who is not resisting, while the other boy is just going free and still going off on my son,” she said in an interview with NBC on Tuesday. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

