Walden University Accused of Preying on Black Women

Walden University has been named in a class action lawsuit, which accuses the for-profit institution of misrepresenting credits and costs required for advanced degrees while preying on Black female students, The New York Times reports. The plainitffs of the suit, who are are represented by the National Student Legal Defense Network in conjunction with civil rights firm, Relman Colfax, allege that Walden violated consumer protection laws in addition to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by stretching out the time required to complete capstone projects and requiring re-enrollment for multiple semesters. The end result, according to suit, was students being overcharged by $28.5 million.

‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons

After eight seasons, The Real has formally been canceled by FOX, Variety reports. The official announcement follows months of speculation and incidents of various hosts, both past and present, speaking out about negative experiences on-set.

Kenan Thompson and Wife Reportedly Separate

Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have reportedly separated. According to TMZ, sources allege that the two have been living apart for nearly a year while co-parenting their two daughters. The pair were together for 15 years and married for 11. So far, neither party has filed for divorce.