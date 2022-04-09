|The Block Is Hot: The Bag Lady Edition|Meet the Founder and CEO of This Award-Winning Whiskey Brand|EBONY Rundown: An Online University Is Accused of Preying Upon Black Women, ‘The Real’ Is Officially Canceled, and More|The ‘Money Coach’ Lynnette Khalfani-Cox Shares Tips on How to Get Us Right for Tax Season|We’re Here for Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis’ Netflix Special|Will Smith Is Banned From the Oscars for 10 Years|Exclusive: Photographer Lelanie Foster on Capturing the First Official Portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson|Janice Pettyjohn Becomes the First Woman Hired for a Full-Time Position on Howard University’s Football Team|Two Additional Black Coaches Join Brian Flores’ Class-Action Lawsuit Against the NFL|Ashanti Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

EBONY Rundown: An Online University Is Accused of Preying Upon Black Women, ‘The Real’ Is Officially Canceled, and More

Walden University is the subject of a class-action lawsuit for misrepresenting costs and credits to Black students. Image. Walden University.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Walden University Accused of Preying on Black Women

Walden University has been named in a class action lawsuit, which accuses the for-profit institution of misrepresenting credits and costs required for advanced degrees while preying on Black female students, The New York Times reports. The plainitffs of the suit, who are are represented by the National Student Legal Defense Network in conjunction with civil rights firm, Relman Colfax, allege that Walden violated consumer protection laws in addition to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by stretching out the time required to complete capstone projects and requiring re-enrollment for multiple semesters. The end result, according to suit, was students being overcharged by $28.5 million.

‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons

After eight seasons, The Real has formally been canceled by FOX, Variety reports. The official announcement follows months of speculation and incidents of various hosts, both past and present, speaking out about negative experiences on-set.

Kenan Thompson and Wife Reportedly Separate

Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have reportedly separated. According to TMZ, sources allege that the two have been living apart for nearly a year while co-parenting their two daughters. The pair were together for 15 years and married for 11. So far, neither party has filed for divorce.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.