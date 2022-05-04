Watch: Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which means this is the perfect time to check in with ourselves and reflect. Looking after our well-being is always important, but right now, it feels more crucial than ever. Be it learning to navigate that work-from-home life, mastering the art of becoming both teacher and parent, or struggling with the loneliness of not seeing our friends and family, and we’ve all had to shift our norms over the last year, and it’s been hard.

Our May cover star is a Hollywood powerhouse whose poignant new memoir amplifies the importance of doing the work to heal from past traumas and the beauty in honoring our stories. Released in partnership with our very own Ebony Publishing, ‘Finding Me’ is Viola Davis’ story, in her own words, and spans her incredible, inspiring life.

Rising from poverty and trauma to history-making actress, hers is a story of overcoming, told with bravery, beauty and brutal honesty.

The EBONY team headed to Los Angeles for our cover shoot with the Oscar, Tony, and Emmy-award winner, who took center stage on the rooftop of a Hollywood high-rise. Wearing gorgeous, golden looks, Davis shines in true icon fashion, her boundless beauty and radiant light on display.

“Our May cover star is a Hollywood powerhouse whose beautiful new memoir amplifies the importance of doing the work to heal from past traumas and the beauty in honoring our stories.”

For our exclusive cover story, Atlanta Major Keisha Lance Bottoms sat down with Davis for an in-depth conversation on motherhood, her self-love journey and how she manifested her dreams. Of writing the book Davis says, “It was a journey and just the power of memory—how it could still affect you and what you choose to remember. It was emotional because when you write it, you feel the moments that were and are still very painful. Then you see the moments that were also filled with strength and resilience. I began to revisit the Viola who was a survivor, who I sort of left behind.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Viola Davis. Photos courtesy of subjects.

We also examine ways to light up our own lives with creative expression, examine key takeaways from ‘Finding Me,’ take a closer look at Viola’s iconic career, and so much more.

Visit our May digital cover experience to read more.