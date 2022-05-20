|The Block Is Hot: HBCU Graduation Style|Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews for Minority Candidates|Ben Crump Has Pledged to Sue All Accomplices in the Buffalo Mass Shooting|Michell Clark Creates Daily, Motivational Affirmations to Uplift and Empower His Audience|Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested for Grand Theft of Luxury Watch|“Top Chef” Star Gregory Gourdet Spotlights Haitian Cuisine With New Restaurant ‘Kann’ Opening This Summer|Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children’s Book, ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’|Catch EBONY’s ‘Teen Legislative Summit: Our Young Black Leaders’ Tonight|Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique

Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews for Minority Candidates

wells-fargo-interviews
Image: Ariel Skelley/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

A former executive of Wells Fargo claims the bank held fake job interviews with minority candidates for positions that had already been promised to other applicants and was terminated after complaining about the process, the New York Times reports.

Joe Bruno, a former executive in the wealth management division of Wells Fargo said that the “fake interviews” were “inappropriate, morally wrong, ethically wrong.”

Bruno also said that he along with other current and former Wells Fargo employees were instructed by their superiors in the bank’s wealth management unit to interview a “diverse” group of applicants although it had already been decided that they would hire other candidates. Five others said they were aware of the practice or played a part in setting up the fraudulent interviews.

According to the reports, the interviews seemed to be designed to help Wells Fargo’s diversity efforts in the event of a regulatory audit, “rather than hiring more women or people of color.”

Raschelle Burton, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman, said the bank expected all employees to follow its hiring policies and guidelines in a statement.

“To the extent that individual employees are engaging in the behavior as described by The New York Times, we do not tolerate it,” Burton said.

In 2018, Tony Thorpe a senior manager for Wells Fargo Advisors in Nashville who led 60 advisers, said he was told by his boss and a human resources manager that “if he found a financial adviser worth recruiting, and that adviser wanted to bring a sales assistant along, it was permissible—but the assistant’s job had to be posted publicly.”

Thorpe, who retired from Wells Fargo in 2019, said he was instructed to reach out to colleges and business associations in the area so he could potentially meet non-white candidates for the assistant position. Thorpe claims he never conducted a fake interview but was required to document that he had tried to find a “diverse pool” of candidates, although he already knew who was being hired.

“You did have to tell the story, send an email verifying what you’ve done,” Thorpe said. “You just had to show that you were trying.”

Don Banks, a wealth manager from Monroe, Louisiana, was contacted by Wells Fargo twice before he was hired. A human resources rep told Banks that he had “advanced past an initial interview round for a financial adviser trainee positions and would be getting a call from a manager.” He never received a call.

Banks was hired in 2018 in a more junior position but was laid off during cutbacks in the pandemic two years later.

“It doesn’t sound like a great experience,” said Barry Sommers, the wealth management chief executive. “It shouldn’t have happened that way.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.