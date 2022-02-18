EBONY Rundown: Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Amidst Health Hiatus, Rockmond Dunbar Sues Disney for ‘9-1-1’ Dismissal, and More

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence After Months-Long Hiatus

In a candid Instagram video clip recorded by her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., while strolling on the beach, Wendy Williams revealed that she has been spending time in Florida recovering from health complications during her lengthy hiatus from her daytime television show.

“She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend,” Williams’ publicist said in a statement to Page Six. “Wendy says to all her fans, ‘How you doing?’ Please send positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily.”

Suge Knight’s Attorney Pleads Guilty to Perjury

Matthew Fletcher, the former attorney of Suge Knight, has accepted a plea that will prohibit him from practicing law in the future, The Los Angeles Times reports. Per the terms of terms of the deal, Fletcher was sentenced to five years’ probation in exchange for his no contest plea to perjury charges and his resignation from the state bar.

Rockmond Dunbar Sues Disney and 20th Television for COVID Dismissal

Rockmond Dunbar has filled a lawsuit against Disney and production company 20th Television for his alleged dismissal from the Fox drama series “9-1-1-,” Deadline reports. Last November, Dunbar abruptly exited the series. He later alleged that he was terminated due to failure to comply with the vaccine mandate. “Wanting to make an example out of Mr. Dunbar, he believes that Defendants wrongfully leaked negative information to the media about his departure from ‘9-1-1’ including that he sought both religious and medical exemptions that were denied.” Further, Dunbar accuses Disney of having “a history of racial discrimination” and argues that he “was subjected to disparate treatment and disparate impact discrimination on the basis of his race.”

50 Cent Reacts to Super Bowl Body Shaming

Days after social media critiqued him for his heavier appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl Half Time show, 50 Cent took to social media to weigh in on the commentary. According to the rapper-turned-actor, he considers the comments to be a form of teasing – not fat shaming. “I call this teasing me. They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “That’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”