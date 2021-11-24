Wendy Williams Brother Addresses Dementia Reports

Tommy Williams Jr., the brother of Wendy Williams, is hitting back at reports that say the media maven is dealing with symptoms of early-onset dementia. “We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” the TV host’s brother said in a statement to The Sun. “We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida.” Williams went on to say reiterate that his sister’s absence from her television show is strictly due to physical ailments. “I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

Research Links COVID-19 in Pregnancy with Stillbirth

Friday, the CDC released a report that links COVID-19 to a greater risk of stillbirth in pregnant women, The Associated Press reports. The report examined 1.2 million deliveries across 736 hospitals. Although instances of stillbirth were rare, they occurred in approximately 1 in 80 deliveries of COVID-positive women while they only occurred 1 in 155 deliveries of uninfected mothers.

U.S. Places Germany, Denmark, and Other Counties on ‘Do Not Travel’ List

The U.S. has issued a “do not travel” advisory for Germany and Denmark amidst Europe’s latest COVID surge, CBS News reports. Both countries have been ranked “level four” by the CDC’s risk assessment calculator. Other European nations on the list include Britain, Belgium, Greece, Norway, Switzerland, Romania, Ireland, the Czech Republic, and Austria, which began a nationwide lockdown on Monday.