EBONY Rundown: Wendy Williams Teases Return to TV, Louisiana Inaugurates First Black Female Sheriff, and More

Wendy Williams return to tv
Image: Getty / Cindy Ord
DJ Mustard Files for Divorce

Producer DJ Mustard, née Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, has filed to end his marriage to Chanel Thierry after one year, People reports. In his filing, McFarlane cited irreconcilable differences. He is seeking joint custody of their three children.

Drake Reportedly Inks $400k Deal with Universal Music Group

Drake is reported to have signed a massive deal with Universal Music Group, which insiders say is valued at $400 million, according to Variety. The multifaceted deal was announced during UMG’s quarter one earnings call.

Wendy Williams Teases Return to Television

Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance at the Met Gala this week and even teased plans to return to television in September. TMZ caught up with the New Jersey native, who told the outlet that “The Wendy Williams Show lives forever.” Though her responses were vague, it appears that the iconic media maven has something up her sleeve.

Louisiana Inaugurates First Black Female Sheriff

Louisiana is celebrating a double Black history milestone. This week, Susan Hutson was inaugurated as the first woman sheriff to preside over New Orleans Parish, Nola.com reports. Additionally, she became the first Black female sheriff to serve in the in the state of Louisiana.

