West Virginia Lawmaker Sues Anti-Abortion Group for Racist Harassment

Danielle Walker, the only Black female lawmaker in West Virginia, has filed a lawsuit against an anti-abortion group, over a racist Facebook post and a racist email for supporting legislation that would remove all restrictions on abortion, ABC News reports.

Danielle Walker filed the lawsuit in the Kanawha County Circuit Court against West Virginians for Life and Richard Demoske on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Demoske resigned as president of the pro-life group’s Berkeley County chapter after he admitted posting the image of a Ku Klux Klansman on the group’s Facebook page. Also, the post targeted Walker by name.

According to Walker, since the post has been discovered, she’s been in constant fear for her life and wears protective safety gear in public. The lawsuit alleges that the email and Facebook post were “authored and posted” by West Virginians for Life and “constitute the modern-day digital equivalent of burning a cross in Delegate Walker’s front yard.”

Walker, who’s been open about having an abortion in the past, said the group is seeking to take away the rights of pro-choice women.

“These digital communications were and are designed by West Virginians for Life to harass, intimidate, and strike me with fear of violence if I continue my support of a woman’s right to choose,” Walker said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill banning all abortions after 15 weeks.

The bill has moved the Senate which is also controlled by a Republican majority.

Walker is seeking unspecified damages through a jury trial and asks for a “restraining order to prohibit the defendants from further contact with Walker.”