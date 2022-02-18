|West Virginia Lawmaker Sues Anti-Abortion Group for Racist Harassment|Steph and Ayesha Curry Discuss ‘About Last Night’|Get Ready With Me: Quincy for Coach’s Fall 2022 Runway Show|Fayetteville State University Cancels Classes and Locks Down Following Bomb Threat|Gucci’s Latest Collection Has Us Ready for a Tropical Escape|Valerie Boyd, Acclaimed Biographer of Zora Neale Hurston, Passes Away at 58|Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to Defend NFL in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit|‘Lady Sings the Blues’ Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With Special Theater Screenings|Minority Business Developer Jetheda Hernandez Shares How to Succeed as a Female Entrepreneur|EBONY Rundown: Trey Songz Sued for $20M by Sexual Assault Accuser, Coachella Ditches COVID Protocols, and More

West Virginia Lawmaker Sues Anti-Abortion Group for Racist Harassment

West Virginia Delegate Danielle Walker filed suit against West Virginians for Life after the pro-life group sent her a racist email and posted an image of a KKK Klansman to its Facebook page targeting Walker. Image: Danielle Walker.

Danielle Walker, the only Black female lawmaker in West Virginia, has filed a lawsuit against an anti-abortion group, over a racist Facebook post and a racist email for supporting legislation that would remove all restrictions on abortion, ABC News reports.

Danielle Walker filed the lawsuit in the Kanawha County Circuit Court against West Virginians for Life and Richard Demoske on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Demoske resigned as president of the pro-life group’s Berkeley County chapter after he admitted posting the image of a Ku Klux Klansman on the group’s Facebook page. Also, the post targeted Walker by name.

According to Walker, since the post has been discovered, she’s been in constant fear for her life and wears protective safety gear in public. The lawsuit alleges that the email and Facebook post were “authored and posted” by West Virginians for Life and “constitute the modern-day digital equivalent of burning a cross in Delegate Walker’s front yard.”

Walker, who’s been open about having an abortion in the past, said the group is seeking to take away the rights of pro-choice women.

“These digital communications were and are designed by West Virginians for Life to harass, intimidate, and strike me with fear of violence if I continue my support of a woman’s right to choose,” Walker said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill banning all abortions after 15 weeks.

The bill has moved the Senate which is also controlled by a Republican majority.

Walker is seeking unspecified damages through a jury trial and asks for a “restraining order to prohibit the defendants from further contact with Walker.”

