What to Expect From Tomorrow’s State of the Union Address

president-joe-biden
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address.

During his speech, President Biden plans to reintroduce pieces of his domestic policy agenda as he addresses Congress. The President will also highlight his first-year achievements.

“What you can expect the president to lay out tomorrow is how his plan, the ideas he’s put forward, lowers costs for families, can reduce the deficit and that it’s time for Congress to act,” one official said. “It’s time for Congress to get him a piece of legislation that addresses those core challenges for families right now.”

In preparation for the State of the Union, here are some key topics that we can expect President Biden to address.

  • The President will speak directly to the American people about the progress that’s been made in the last year despite unprecedented challenges and his unflinching optimism about the country’s future. Also, he’ll reaffirm his core belief that it’s never a good bet to bet against the American people.
  • He’ll speak about his vision for economic prosperity “that grows from the bottom up and the middle out.” Two of the key pillars of the President’s vision are making more in America and lowering costs for American families. The President will also discuss the promises he’s made good on during his first year in office and the work that his administration has left to do.
  • The President will share about the need for bi-partisanship between Democrats and Republicans and call on Congress to send bills to his desk to deliver progress on them for the American people.
  • He will lay out the next steps to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing international crisis.
  • The President will convey to the country that our future is still bright and that his presidential administration seeks to give everyone a fair shot ”because when given half a shot, ordinary people can do extraordinary things.”

The State of the Union address will take place on March 1, 2022, at 9 PM EST.

