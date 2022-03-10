Women of the White House: Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge

There is nothing more blessed in this world than the presence of a Black woman. From households to Hollywood to Capitol Hill, Black women have kept Earth spinning on its axis and are consistently making it better than they found it. In celebration of Women’s History Month, EBONY is highlighting significant Black women who are dominating the White House with class, style and grace. These women embody the richness found within our community and strive to advocate for the betterment of us all through their work.

One of the many women included in this series includes Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. Fudge is the epitome of a true public servant. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Fudge has tackled a bevy of issues relative to our community over the course of her career. She was a member of several Congressional Caucuses and past Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. As a Member of Congress, she earned a reputation of tackling the unique challenges of her district by working with her Congressional delegation and across political ideologies. Secretary Fudge was appointed to the U.S. House of Representatives following the passing of Representative Stephanie Tubbs Jones in 2008. As the current and 18th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Secretary Fudge is known for her leadership and commitment to justice and equity. “If nobody cares about our people, then I have to care about our people.”

In addition to being known for her work, in 2021, she made waves after demanding respect and a reciprocal greeting from individuals who attended a press conference in a viral video.

“We have gone far too long without addressing how people live every day and how to make better decisions for doing what needs to be done… I love my people, that’s who I am,” said Secretary Fudge in a previous interview with EBONY.

Sisterhood and the uplifting of Black women is embedded within the essence of who Marcia Fudge is. From 1996 to 2000, Fudge served as the National President of the historic Black Greek letter organization Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and continues to actively serve within the sorority’s leadership boards.

As a member of President Joseph Biden’s Cabinet, Secretary Fudge continues to lead the charge of challenges that disenfranchise our community. “We are being looked at differently—through appraisals, through credit worthiness— because those are things built into the system for so long that it’s going to take us some time to turn things around but we are working on it every day.”

Through her leadership at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, she is seeking to stamp out discriminatory practices in the housing market, and ensure that those who have been systematically shut out for generations have a fair shot at achieving their dream of buying a home in this country. She is committed to making the dream of homeownership—and the general wealth creation that comes with it—a reality for our community and for others who have been tried by an unfair system.

Secretary Fudge’s trailblazing work and efforts have broken barriers for other Black women working in fields of government, law and politics. This Women’s History Month, we uplift her name and salute her legacy.

To learn more about the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge and her work, take a look at the video below: