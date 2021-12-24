|World Health Organization Investigating Mysterious, Deadly Illness in South Sudan|Devonia Inman Was Freed From Prison After 23 Years for a Crime He Didn’t Commit|The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women for Holiday Dressing Inspo|BoohooMan Is Getting Active With Its ‘Night Vision’ Capsule Collection|Hollywood’s Black Leading Ladies Are Getting Their Spotlight in Marcellas Reynolds’ Visual Anthology ‘Supreme Actresses’|Audra McDonald Set to Premiere in Duke Ellington’s ‘Black, Brown and Beige’ With Royal Philharmonic|EBONY Rundown: Autopsy Reveals NFL Player Vincent Jackson Died of Alcohol-Related Complications, and More|Former Police Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in the Death of Daunte Wright|New Polling Shows Republicans Could Flip Two Senate Seats in 2022 Election|Georgia’s GOP Purges Black Democrats From Local Election Board

World Health Organization Investigating Mysterious, Deadly Illness in South Sudan

Sudanese girls partaking in a traditional Shilluk church ceremony in South Sudan. Image: ALEX MCBRIDE/AFP via Getty Images.

A mysterious illness that is ravaging South Sudan is currently being investigated by the World Health Organization, ABC News reports.

Officials said symptoms of the illness include cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, loss of appetite, and body weakness. To date, 97 people have died of the unknown disease in Fangak, Jonglei State, in the northern part of the country.

According to a statement from South Sudan’s Ministry of Health, fatalities have mostly been reported among the elderly and children ages 1 to 14. Biel Boutros Biel, Fangak County Commissioner told ABC News on Thursday that the latest death was an elderly woman.

Collins Boakye-Agyemang, a spokesperson for WHO Africa, issued a statement saying that the agency has been investigating the outbreak since November but did not disclose any more details.

The BBC News reported that the area was subjected to heavy floods and the WHO tested samples from patients for cholera, which is typically contracted from infected water supplies. After testing, all samples came back negative.

Biel noted that some nongovernmental organizations have delivered medical supplies to Fangak and they are currently setting up mobile clinics to help treat people who have contracted the deadly disease

See Also
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 walks off the field after warm ups against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Deshaun Watson Looks Forward To “Clearing” Name In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In a statement back in November, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), an international humanitarian group, described the floods as a “perfect storm” for disease outbreaks.

“People do not have enough water or options for water storage, and there is no garbage collection, while dead goats and dogs are left rotting in the drainage systems,” the statement read. “With the conditions further worsened by the influx of new arrivals [at refuge camps], people are at higher risk of outbreaks and waterborne diseases such as acute watery diarrhea, cholera, and malaria.”

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!