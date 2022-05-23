Yep, They Tried It: Walmart Is Selling Juneteenth-Inspired Ice Cream

Walmart’s Great Value brand is getting the cold shoulder from many for the upcoming release of its new ice cream flavor in celebration of Juneteenth, Madame Noire reports

Recently, a photo surfaced that appeared to show the Walmart-affiliated retail brand preparing to drop their “Celebration Edition” ice cream flavor—red velvet cake, one of the traditional foods of Juneteenth celebrations—in honor of the holiday. The retail chain even trademarked the idea. As expected, Black people all over social media couldn’t wait to share their thoughts about Walmart’s ode to to the African-American holiday.

The swirled red velvet and cheesecake ice cream will come in a yellow, green, and red container reminiscent of the African flag. Additionally, it will feature two Black hands high-fiving each other on its packaging container.

Walmart execs: “What are we going to do to recognize the significance and importance of this day?”



The office idiot: “What about a limited edition ice cream?”



Exec: “Okay. This could work. Maybe. But what flavor?”



Idiot: “How about red velvet cake? Who doesn’t like that?” pic.twitter.com/qn5FNZbd7n — 𝑫𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒅 𝑱𝒐𝒚 (@DavidJoy_Author) May 22, 2022

Another Twitter user directed her followers to pick some ice cream that is Black-owned instead of the Walmart Juneteenth freedom flavor.

If you’re at Walmart and you’re thinking about buying the one on the left. Take a few seconds to look for and buy the one on the right. They are the same flavor except Creamalicious Ice Creams is black owned. pic.twitter.com/hrqb6vhg6h — Queen Jayyy 👑✨ (@winston00_) May 23, 2022

“If you’re at Walmart and you’re thinking about buying the one on the left,” a post read. “Take a few seconds to look for and buy the one on the right. They are the same flavor except Creamalicious Ice Creams is Black owned.”

Popular social media personality and comedian Kevin Fredricks, aka KevOnStage, captioned his video of the ice cream, “Walmart selling Juneteenth ice cream?!”

Walmart selling Juneteenth ice cream?! pic.twitter.com/w7omQGdwOV — Kevín (@KevOnStage) May 23, 2022

Walmart has not released an official statement about the ice cream.