Yolanda Flowers Becomes the First Black Major Party Nominee for Alabama’s Governor

Image: courtesy of Yolanda Flowers.
Democrat candidate Yolanda Flowers has become the first Black woman to be nominated for governor by a major party in the history of Alabama, reports News 19.

According to the report, Flowers, a freshman member of the Alabama Senate, defeated her runoff opponent State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier with over 55% of the vote.

After her victory on Tuesday night, Flowers tweeted, “We did it, Alabama! Thank you!”

Although she doesn’t have years of legislative experience, Flowers believes that her platform of “reconstructing Alabama” qualifies her to be a strong gubernatorial leader of Alabama.

“What I love about the Democratic Party now that it has shifted is that we are for everybody, not just one sect,” Flowers said. “Not just for one race or ethnic group. We’re for everybody.”

Other features of her platform are raising the age for gun purchases in Alabama from 18 to 21 years old, increasing mental and behavioral health screenings for children in schools, and raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. Additionally, Flowers supports implementing a state lottery and greater accountability in the parole and prison systems.

While she celebrated her significant accomplishment, Flowers is fully aware that she has entered another stage of the fight.

“I thank God for everything he’s done for us tonight, but the race isn’t over,” she told AL.com. “We still must continue on to encourage our citizens how important it is to vote for the betterment of our state.”

Flowers will face off against Republican incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey during the state’s general election which is held on Nov. 8.

