EBONY Rundown: Young Thug Rallies Rappers to Get Africans Out of Ukraine, U.S. Expels 12 Russian Diplomats from United Nations, and More

The rapper Young Thug is rallying other rappers to aid Africans stuck in the Ukraine. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images.

Young Thug Rallies Fellow Rappers to Help Get African Immigrants Out of Ukraine

After several posts circulated on social media stating that African students were being blocked from exiting Ukraine and facing discrimination at the border, rapper Young Thug took to social media to ask his fellow entertainers for help getting them out of the war-stricken country. “If some of my rap brothers are in, I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine; however, I sense they not letting us pass,” he expressed in an Instagram story entry. It is unclear if coordinated evacuation efforts on behalf of Thug are in the works.

“The United States has informed the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security,” Olivia Dalton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, said in a statement. According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the expulsion has been “in the works for months.”

U.S. Expels 12 Russian Diplomats at United Nations

12 Russian diplomats are facing dismissal from the United Nations. According to CBS News, the United States filed a motion to have them expelled, citing “espionage activities.”

Estée Lauder Terminates Senior Executive Over Racist Instagram Post

John Demsey, a senior executive for Estée Lauder, has been terminated after re-posting a meme to his personal Instagram account that contained the N-word. According to the Wall Street Journal, the meme was COVID-related and depicted a spoof book cover based on “Sesame Street.” A spokesperson for the cosmetics brand confirmed that Demsey’s termination was a “result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies.” Further, they acknowledged that the meme caused “widespread offense.” Demsey has since apologized for his actions.

Mia Thorton, RHOP Star, Reveals Brush with Cancer

Mia Thorton, who wrapped up her freshman season as a cast member on “Real Housewives of Potomac” last year, revealed a terrifying brush with cancer. Friday, the reality star and entrepreneur shared the news with fans in an Instagram post, writing “Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31 am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation.” While it was initially believed that Thorton had already been diagnosed, she later clarified that she has not received a formal diagnosis as of yet and is still seeing specialists. Additionally, she shared that the experience is already changing her and asked that fans keep her in prayer.

