EBONY Rundown: Zimmerman’s Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Parents Dismissed, Serena and Venus Williams’ Nephew Passes Away, and More

George Zimmerman’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Parents Dropped

The nearly ten-year-old defamation lawsuit filed by George Zimmerman against Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin, has been dismissed, Newsweek reports. Florida judge John Cooper determined that Zimmerman failed to show “any fraudulent representation” in the suit, which led to the dismissal.

Nephew of Venus and Serena Williams Dies by Suicide

The 21-year-old nephew of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams has died. According to The Sun, Alphonse Williams died by suicide on February 3 following a severe battle with bipolar depression. Williams’s mother, Sabrina Williams, revealed that her son was recently diagnosed with Peyronies disease, which can have a crippling effect on mental health. He is believed to have overdosed on medication. “When my son attempted [to end] his life two and a half years ago, I asked God, save his life and give me a little bit more time, please,” the grieving mother told the outlet. “And God answered my prayers. He did. He gave me two and a half years more than I expected.”

Whoopi Returns to The View

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View Monday following a suspension stemming from comments made in relation to the Holocaust not being about race. “There’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View, and this is what we do,” Golberg said Monday upon her return from suspension. “Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could, but it’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. And that’s what we try to do every day, and I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away.”

Garcelle Beauvais Secures First-Look Deal with NBCU

Garcelle Beauvais has inked a first-look development deal with NBCUniversal. According to Deadline, by way of the partnership, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will produce content for NBCU platforms under her production company, Garcelle Beauvais Productions. “I am incredibly excited about working with the team at NBCUniversal Television in this new capacity,” Beauvais said. “My production company team and I feel we have not only found a wonderful place to originate new ideas and collaborate on meaningful content, but also to expand into many wonderful horizons.”

50 Cent Body Shamed Following Super Bowl Performance

50 Cent‘s appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show has attracted an onslaught of comments, many of which could be categorized as fat-shamming. Though some consider the jokes to be a manifestation of karma since the Queens rapper is has a reputation for criticizing the appearance of women on social media, others have come forward to defend the rapper reasoning that body-shaming is wrong, regardless of who the target may be.