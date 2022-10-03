The NFL and NFLPA have decided to update concussion protocols after the head jury suffered by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa last Thursday, reports CBS Sports.

In a joint statement, the two organizations pledged to protect players with policies that ensure safety.

"The NFL and NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety," the statement read. "The NFLPA's Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL's Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term 'Gross Motor Instability' and we anticipate changes being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process."

"The NFL and NFLPA share a strong appreciation for the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants who contribute their time and expertise to our game solely to advance player safety,” the statement continued. “This program has made our game safer for the athletes who play it for the past twelve seasons."

The joint statement was released shortly after the NFLPA terminated the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant who handled Tagovailoa's injury during the Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. In the report, the NFLPA discovered "several mistakes" was made by the doctor.

After his collision against the Bills, Tagovailoa seemed extremely impaired and had trouble with his balance as he attempted to continue playing. Although he left the game to undergo concussion protocol, he returned later after clearing concussion protocols. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa injured his back in the post-game press conference.

At Thursday’s game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa suffered a severe head and neck injury, was carted off the field on a stretcher, and then transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for head and neck injuries.

Later that night, Tagovailoa was discharged from the hospital and flew home with the team.

Currently, there is no timeline for his return to the field.

The NFLPA's investigation into Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation is ongoing.