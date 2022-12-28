A new year signifies not only a new start to the calendar, but also a new you in terms of setting and reaching goals in your personal and professional life. For many, those goals include being more proactive when it comes to nutrition and incorporating a consistent fitness routine. Actress and retired model Nicole Murphy can certainly relate. As a fitness enthusiast, herself, she understands the importance of not only finding what works for your body, but also what it takes to truly look and feel your best.

The mother of five is now on a mission to empower other women to feel gorgeous, no matter their age, through her latest endeavor, yFOY—Your Fountain of Youth. Under the brand, Murphy offers a range of clean beauty and wellness products including the vanilla dream and blueberry pie pea protein powders containing key vitamins that are essential to your body such as vitamin C and vitamin D which support immune health and stimulate antioxidants.

"These tasty protein powders pair extremely well with fruits and vegetables, for protein-packed smoothies for the entire family," shares Murphy. "In addition to supporting immune health, I also enjoy making blueberry protein muffins and protein chocolate chip cookies with it."

Although maintaining a balanced diet is essential for all around healthy living, she's also big on keeping her fitness routine in check. According to Murphy, consistent self-care and exercise are the secrets to feeling great.

"I love a wide variety of workouts, but currently my favorite is a low-impact aquatic workout, which I recently shared via my brand’s IG. The simple swimming pool routine, which includes three sets of 20 sidekicks, three sets of 20 knee to chest pull downs and three sets of 20 elbow to knee abdominal crunches, is sure to get your endorphins flowing!"

For an added boost, Murphy also incorporates a regimen of yFOY’s Morning Energy Booster and Daily Immune each morning before her workouts.

Below, Murphy shares a few of her favorite healthy snack recipes:

Vanilla Protein Smoothie

Handful of Black Berries

Handful of Blueberries

2 Dates

Hemp milk

1 scoop of raw rolled oats

½ scoop of flax seed meal

½ scoop of chia seeds

2 scoops of yFOY Vanilla Dream Protein

Blend and enjoy!

Protein Chocolate Chip Cookies



"With only 5 ingredients and one bowl, these protein packed cookies are simple to whip up in less than 20 minutes and so easy to customize," she shares.

2 medium ripe bananas

2 scoops (60 grams) unflavored whey protein powder

1 cup quick or old-fashioned rolled oats

2 tbsp peanut butter unsalted

2 tbsp chocolate chips mini

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F, then line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, or use a silicone baking mat sprayed with cooking spray.

In a large bowl with a fork, mash bananas. Add the protein powder, oats, and peanut butter and mix well until thoroughly combined. If you’re using them, add chocolate chips now, too. The oatmeal protein cookie dough consistency should be fairly runny. Depending on the type of oats, peanut butter, ripeness of the bananas, and the protein powder used, this may vary. Use a measuring spoon or small scoop for even-sized cookies. The cookies don’t spread, so you can ‘shape’ them now. For smaller cookies, bake for 12 minutes. For larger cookies, try 14 minutes.

Allow the protein oatmeal cookies to cool on a cooling rack for a few minutes before enjoying!