African music and musicians, such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Burna Boy and Fireboy DML, have been grabbing center stage across the world—especially in the U.S.—these past several years. The creativity of these musicians knows no bounds and are no longer constrained by borders.

Recently, the Nigerian artist Asake played to a sold-out show at WEG Studios in Washington, DC during a stop on his first North American tour. Taking place during the weekend of Nigerian Independence Day, the singer and songwriter performed tracks from his debut project, Mr. Money With The Vibe .

Following a lively performance at the 15th Annual Headies Awards held in Atlanta, Asake's newly released project is the culmination of his rapidly growing success across the music charts. His album recently made Apple Music history by becoming the biggest debut of an African album on the platform. Also, Asake's song Sungba was remixed with Grammy Award-winning and fellow Naija artist Burna Boy. The accompanying video, shot in Lagos, has garnered over 24 million views on YouTube.

Upcoming stops for Asake's sold out North American tour include New York (October 7th), Dallas (October 8th) and Baltimore (October 9th), with more dates to be added soon.

Check out some of the images from his lively show in D.C.:

Asake performs onstage at the WEG Center in Washington, DC. Image: courtesy of Candace Chambers.

Fans capture the moment as Asake vibes with them. Image: courtesy of Candace Chambers.