New Year's resolutions typically include a new-found zeal to jumpstart your workout routine and get healthier. People run to the nearest gym to lock in a membership, only to find that motivation has lapsed just a few months—or weeks—later. Nike Training Club and Netflix get it, so the two powerhouse brands are teaming up to offer a series that is sure to make home workouts easier.

With the first release last week, the Nike programs will include 13-episodes of Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, 7-episodes of Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, 6-episodes of Fall in Love with Vinyasa [yoga], 14-episodes of HIT & Strength with Tara, and 6-episodes of Feel-Good Fitness. Additional workouts are slated to be released throughout 2023, for a total of 30-hours worth of programming across 90 episodes.

"We are excited to learn from this partnership to inform how we can inspire greater daily sport activity participation, and expand the definition of sport, globally," said a spokesperson for the brand.

While this series isn't a Netflix original, it will certainly make working out more convenient—especially for those who dread working out in a public gym or can only squeeze in a quick burn between meetings. The Nike Training Club workouts will range in type, level, and intensity, while also providing viewers with demonstrations from Nike's roster of expert trainers—like Joe Holder—on proper form and technique.

Workouts will be offered in 10 languages and will be housed under a special Nike Collection tab on the Netflix app. Even better is that you won't need to purchase a ton of equipment to get in shape in the new year, as the Netflix x Nike Training Club offerings will require minimal-to-no equipment. The biggest focus is on expanding access to sport and fitness while bringing the joy of movement to people around the world, and making exercise a daily habit.