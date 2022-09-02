After 35 years, the renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni has retired from her post at Virginia Tech in what the university claims is the "end of a poetic era." As of September 1st, Giovanni will be officially stepping away from her role as a professor of the school's English department.

For generations, Giovanni has been an integral source in the molding and shaping of brilliant, intellectual minds. As a key figure in the Black Arts Movement, she used poetry and prose to tenaciously depict the conditions of Black Americans. Her words propelled her to become one of the most prolific Black poets in history. In addition to her art, Giovanni is also a distinguished essayist and writer who has used her gifts to ultimately make the world a better place.

While at Virginia Tech, she became the recipient of over 30 honorary degrees and bestowed countless awards.

When asked by the university about her decision to retire, she stated “In all fairness, I’m getting old. ”

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands had this to say about the living legend, “Nikki Giovanni has been an important and deeply valued presence on our campus, giving voice to the spirit of Virginia Tech and helping us celebrate, mourn, learn, heal, and be better. Her words will continue to inspire us and touch readers around the world, and while we will miss her regular presence on campus, she will always be a beloved member of our university community.”

“I hope that I’ve done a good job,” shared Giovanni with Virginia Tech. “I hope that I’ve done at least my fair share.” However, this is definitely not the last that we will hear from her. Later this month, Giovanni is slated to release her latest children's book, A Library. The "lyrical picture book" will also find its place at the Library of Congress in the fall.