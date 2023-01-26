To commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the Jordan Brand is collaborating with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction 23 exclusive pairs of the Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13. The sneakers will be available exclusively at Sotheby’s.

Originally designed in 2017 to celebrate The Notorious B.I.G/'s 45th birthday, the shoes, have been kept secret. As 2023 ushers in the “Jordan Year" celebration by the brand, the 23 pairs of shoes coincide with Michael Jordan’s iconic jersey number.

The one-of-a-kind design shoe features Biggie’s silhouette on the tongue along with his famous phrases such as “It was all a dream” and “If you don’t know, now you know.” Also, the shoelaces are inscribed with the word “dream” on the aglet and the sock liner features a detailed red and black plaid flannel pattern, which is an ode to B.I.G.’s “red and black lumberjack” line.

Wayne Barrow, co-chair of The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation shared his excitement about working with the Jordan Brand on the sneakers.

“We are excited about this collaboration of excellence and look forward to further empowering youth in our inner-city communities with educational tools and opportunities from the proceeds of the auction,” Barrow said.

“This Air Jordan 13 has been reinterpreted to celebrate the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G., someone who reached for the stars, had the boldest of dreams, with the work ethic to back it up,” added Reggie Saunders, Vice President of Entertainment Marketing for Jordan Brand.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which provides "inner-city youth with educational instruments, sponsorships, grants and community-based mentorship programs."

From January 23, 2023 through February 3, 2023, the shoes will be on public exhibition at Sotheby’s New York galleries.

The shoes will be offered with an estimate of $2,300 – 5,200 and will be sold without reserve, meaning that opening bids start at $1 at sothebys.com/JordanxWallace.