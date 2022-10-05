GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is being tackled by allegations from his past that may threaten his chances in the 2022 mid-term elections.

Recently, it was reported that Walker allegedly paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 after the two had a child while they were a couple. Walker has vehemently denied the allegations saying it was a “defamatory lie.” Throughout his campaign, Walker has declared himself to be an anti-abortion candidate.

On Monday, Walker’s son Christian, a popular conservative media personality, posted a series of tweets where he accused his father of hypocrisy by trying to project an image of being a family man on the campaign trail.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate it if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” his post read.

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

“You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” he continued.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” he added. “But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.”

In another domestic matter, Walker was petitioned by the courts for a paternity test and to pay financial support for his estranged child in 2013.

A year later, Walker was ordered to pay child support for his son who was then more than 2 years old.

Additionally, Walker allegedly inflated or lied about his contributions to several charities.

Jim Baugh, the founder of the PE4Life Foundation said the organization had no record of Walker as a contributor.

“Herschel has been supportive verbally. I don’t think he’s given us any money,” Baugh said.

In 2017, one of Walker’s companies stated that the foundation was a recipient of corporate donations but Baugh said his foundation closed down in 2014.

Chris Hartline, spokesman for the NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee) said that Walker is being targeted by the media because he’s a viable candidate.

“Democrats are losing in Georgia and are on the verge of losing the majority, so they and their media allies are doing what they always do—attack Republicans with innuendo and lies," argued Hartline.

Although he didn’t address all the allegations levied at Walker, Hartline was adamant in his and the Republican party’s support of the former NFL running back.

“Democrats and the media have tried to stir up nonsense about what has or hasn’t happened in Herschel Walker’s past,” he said.

According to the latest polls, Walker is trailing Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 3 points.