Nury Martinez, a member of the Los Angeles City Council who was taped in a conversation making racist comments about her colleagues and constituents has resigned, reports NBC News.

In a statement, Martinez announced her resignation after serving for nine years on the council.

“It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home,” she said.

“When I ran in 2013, I wanted to see a change in my community and fight for my neighbors,” she continued. “That is what it has been about all along. No one expected me to win, but with the support of residents throughout the district I overcame that challenge and won the seat for Council District 6. I had the honor of serving in the role of a lifetime: being the representative for my neighbors.”

In the leaked audio, Martinez was heard making several racist comments in a conversation with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. She said that the white councilman Mike Bonin treated his Black son like an “accessory” and described the child as “Parece changuito,” or “like a monkey.”

“They’re raising him like a little white kid,” Martinez said.“I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back.” Also, Martinez called Bonin a “little b**tch."

While speaking about Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, Martinez implied that he shouldn’t be supported saying, “F— that guy … He’s with the Blacks.”

When the recording surfaced on Sunday, Martinez apologized for her comments.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments,” Martinez said in a statement. “I’m so sorry.”

On Monday, Gil Cedillo de León both apologized for their participation in the meeting.

Late Monday, Herrera resigned as head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

Cedillo and de León have not yet announced any plans for their resignation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles said that Martinez made the correct decision to resign.

“Nury made the right decision, one that I realize is painful to her personally but unquestionably in the best interests of a city that I know she loves,” Garcetti said. “Racism and hateful words cannot ever be overlooked by our community or within one’s self, and she needs the time and space to reflect, make amends, and move forward with her life.”

The mayor also called for Cedillo and de León to resign as soon as possible,