Odell Beckham Jr. was asked to leave an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport on Sunday after law enforcement said that he was "in and out of consciousness" but had refused to leave the airplane when asked, reports Yahoo Sports.

In a statement issued by the Miami-Dade Police Department, officials were called to the airport after the flight crew believed that Beckham was seriously ill, describing the incident as a “medical emergency.”

"The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure," the police statement said. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5-hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officer's arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused."

Daniel Davillier, Beckham’s attorney said that his client had been sleeping and that the incident occurred because of an "overzealous flight attendant." His attorney called the incident "completely unnecessary."

"At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative," Davillier said. "He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight."

American Airlines also released a statement saying that the plane returned to the gate because of "a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt." Because of the incident, the flight took off more than two hours after its original departure time.

Beckham took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all..,” his tweet read.

He went on to tweet that "he couldn't make this up" and the scene was "comedy hr."

Beckham has not played football this season since he's still in recovery from a torn ACL injury that he suffered during last season's Super Bowl.

Currently, a free agent, the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys are all vying for the services of the wide receiver.

Beckham is expected to meet with several of the teams this week to negotiate a new deal.