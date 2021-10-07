Since 1975, EBONY has celebrated Black collegiate women – poised to make a positive change in the African American community – through the Campus Queens competition at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). EBONY is proud to continue its longest-running editorial franchise. And this year, we’re excited to be partnering with OLAY. We are pleased to announce EBONY’s HBCU STEM Queens competition, which highlights brilliant students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
Ten beautiful, talented and accomplished EBONY x OLAY HBCU STEM Queens will be featured in EBONY’s commemorative print issue debuting on newsstands in February 2022. Learn more about this year’s participants below, and vote for your favorites now through 10/7! Only one vote may be submitted per contestant.
Nadine Abazie
Howard University
Biology
My name is Nadine Abazie, but many people call me Nadia. I was born and raised in Houston, Texas. I am currently a freshman biology major, chemistry minor at the illustrious Howard University. My career goal is to become an anesthesiologist. During high school, I was involved in many school organizations. This includes being a cadet in Junior ROTC, where I served as platoon sergeant during junior and senior year. During my senior year, I served as president of the African Culture Club. I am also involved in my local community organizations. This includes being a volunteer for Bee Busy Wellness Center, where I helped during their donation events in low-income communities. I volunteered as an altar server for St. Albert Catholic Church for around two years. When I am not volunteering or doing homework, you will likely find me drawing and painting because it is one of my passions!
DY'MON BLAZE
Norfolk State University
Health Services Management
I am Dy’Mon Breona Blaze. A senior, Health Services Management student from Caroline County Virginia and I currently serve as the Miss Norfolk State University. I have remained active on my campus by serving in serval academic and student organizations such as honors college, royal court, mentorship programs, and a few university committees. I take pride in my academics and have kept above a 3.4 GPA while attending NSU. I have also made the dean’s list four times. In my spare time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends, watching TikToks, and being creative. I like to do anything that involves art like painting, sewing, crafting, science, etc. One of my biggest passions is helping others. I find joy in serving my community and putting a smile on others’ faces. Since age 12, I have been passionate about serving my community and have volunteered at my local foodbanks, schools, and summer feeding programs for children
Kirsten mcgowan
xavier university
pharmacy
My name is Kirsten McGowan and I have the honor of serving as Thee 86th Miss Xavier University of Louisiana. Hailing from the 2nd most beautiful city in the world, Chicago, Illinois. I am a first year Doctor of Pharmacy candidate with aspirations of becoming a Pediatric Clinical Pharmacist. I am a proud member of the Gorgeously Achieving Gamma Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Xavier has blessed me with the opportunity to serve in prestigious leadership positions such as; Sophomore Class Vice President, Member of the Peer Dean Association, Miss Junior, Social Impact Coalition Chair, Peer Mentor, and a Service Saturday Site Leader. All were opportunities I was prepared to assume as a result of the structure that Xavier has provided me with. For these very reasons I will forever be indebted to my beloved HBCU, XU.
emani reid
bowie state university
criminal justice
“Nothing is impossible to a determined woman.” – Louisa May Alcott
Miss Bowie State University, Emani Reid, stands on the platform of “Mission Im•possible”. In her words “Find your purpose and let your passion fuel you to make your dreams a reality. Nothing is impossible, start saying I’m possible”. The goal of her reign is to encourage her peers and community that no goal or dream is impossible to reach.
In May 2022, Emani will graduate college, and be commissioned into the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. Despite the many obstacles Emani has faced during her college matriculation, she prides herself on showing perseverance and dedication to serving her institution on many levels.
alexis Van zandt
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
My name is Alexis Van Zandt, and I am a senior at Prairie View A&M University from
Dallas, TX, majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry. With deep determination to change inequities within the healthcare field, I have decided to pursue a career in medicine. I became involved in activities that would put me on the path to be an agent of change. These activities include joining the minority association of prehealth students, conducting bioinformatics and lab bench research, and being inducted into several honor societies and community service organizations. I have also had
the pleasure to conduct ribosomal and antibiotic research through an internship
with Stanford and UC Berkeley. My family and I were not always financially stable and have lived in rough areas, and have even been homeless; however, I decided not to let challenges deter my destiny.
JAMIRRA FRANKLIN
SPELMAN COLLEGE
HEALTH SCIENCE
My name is Jamirra Franklin. I am a senior Health Science major at Spelman
College from Maryland. For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a huge interest in
STEM and medicine. At Spelman College, I have shown my passion for STEM by
excelling academically and holding leadership positions in STEM-related
organizations. I am the ambassador for the Spelman College Health Careers and
Pipeline Program. Additionally, I was inducted into the Alpha Beta Chapter of Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honor Society, Inc. Outside of STEM, I serve as the Senior Class Council Co-Social Chair and a Resident Advisor. I am currently
conducting cancer research at Columbia University’s Herbert Irving Comprehensive
Cancer Center. In the future, I hope to become a research physician and work
towards creating health equity. I would love to be an EBONY HBCU Queen to
spread awareness about the importance of STEM.
AUNESTI ROSSER
ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
Hello! My name is Aunesti Rosser. I am a sophomore majoring in biology at Elizabeth City State University! I am from Rocky Mount, NC; where I live with my mother and younger sister! My mother has motivated me since she raised me alone. So living in a one parent home gave me the drive to go into this field! Growing up I always knew that I would go into this field. After graduation I plan to attend PA school to become a physician assistant! Once I researched the duties of this occupation, I knew that it fit me! It is similar to a physician, as far as duties. But the hours are more flexible & there is less schooling. On campus I am very involved in different clubs/organizations! Being involved on campus is my favorite part about college! And with prayer and being organized, I balance academics & campus life!
Alexia Dixon
Howard University
Electrical Engineering
Hailing from the picturesque island Jamaica where the aquamarine sea hugs the silvery
shorelines. I am forever grateful to mother nature for her gifts and beautiful treasures. I am Alexia Dixon 18 years old born on the 22nd of February 2003. Like the typical Pisces, my strengths include being focused, driven, a go-getter, a team player and to sum it all up I am one that always reaches for the stars. Haven be exposed to the areas of science and technology; I developed a keen interest in problem-solving and the in this era of technological advancement. My interest has peeked leading me to conduct extensive research in career opportunities that would develop my problem-solving skills. As a creative tinker, I aspire to be an electrical engineer and by extension, my passion is to be the first female to create maker space in the school environment where aspiring tinker can explore their own creative passion.
TAYLOR ODOMS
MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
My name is Taylor Odoms, I am a senior biology major at the illustrious Morgan State University where I serve as the 77th Miss Morgan State University for the 2021-2022 academic school year. I
am the only child, my hobbies include sewing, shopping, sleeping, hanging out with friends, and organizing. Right now, my plans after graduation are to take a gap year and take some major courses over to help me prepare to take the MCAT that following spring. Also, during that gap year, I plan on starting and running my handmade swimwear business, as it has been a dream of mine to do for a while. After that, I hope to attend medical school wherever I am accepted, preferably somewhere hot. I am a loyal, honest, trustworthy and caring person. I believe that staying true to yourself and who you are in all settings is very important. I believe that it is the key to authenticity.
JORDAN PALMER
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
MATHEMATICS
At an early age, I had to learn the concept of stepping out of my comfort zone. I moved eight times and attended ten different schools. My entire life centered around being a military child due to my father’s service in the United States Army. Although born in Williamsburg, VA, I have never lived in one area for more than three years. Despite having to move often as a child, I believe that my experience as a military kid exposed me to diverse people and places. I developed a deep appreciation for community building and embraced each opportunity to get involved. I enjoyed participating in Girl Scouts, playing basketball, serving as president for my local NAACP chapter, and sharing my love for music. My experiences taught me that we all add value to our respective communities. In turn, I hope to help others succeed and also help build equitable communities.
CHASITEE HATCHER
ALBANY STATE UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
I am a 21-year-old biology major at the “Unsinkable” Albany State University. I was born in Augusta, GA and raised in Wadley, GA. At the age of eleven I sustained thirteen internal injuries, four were life threatening, resulting from a bicycle accident. I was fortunate to have an amazing team of doctors and nurses who showed me love, compassion, and kindness. It was this experience that solidified my desire to become a pediatrician. I received my Certified Nursing Assistant certification at the age of seventeen. While my interest in pediatrics did not wane, I also wanted the gain the experience of working with the geriatric population, so I joined the team at Vero Health and Rehab in May 2018, where I assisted residents with their daily care regimens. I’ve since had the opportunity to attend the Savannah River Environmental Sciences Field Station, where I presented research on water toxicity along the Savannah River and the affects that it has on residents. I now work at the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia where I assist physicians as a scribe and complete patients’ charts.
MEGHAN NARCISSE
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
My name is Meghan Narcisse, born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. I currently attend Texas Southern University where I am pursing a bachelor’s degree in Biology with a minor in chemistry and concentration in pre-health profession. After receiving my degree, I plan on continuing my education by attending physical therapy school for approximately 3 years. My aspirations for attaining a career in physical therapy is to aide others in need with physical disabilities. After graduating from high school in 2011, I attended Southern Louisiana Community College where I later dropped out due to hardships in my life at that time. Due to those hardships, I faced, I found myself in a low place and began to lose confidence in my future. Despite the struggles that I faced, I began to find true hope and confidence in God’s word, to the point that I was motivated to pursue after my education once more. With all that said, fast-forward to 2018, I began working to obtain my four-year degree at one of the top HBCU’s in Texas. Since enrolling, I have been able to obtain a new vision for my life. I am determined that no matter where I started off, it does not have to be my ending. It’s safe to say that starting over was well worth it.
Chanieya O'Neal
Howard University
CHEMISTRY
My name is Chanieya O’Neal and I am from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I attend Howard University and I am expected to graduate in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry on a Pharmacy track. At Howard University, I am an active member in the Howard Gospel Choir, Florida Club, American Chemical Society, and Howard Cheer Team. I also participated in the Alternative Spring Break at Howard. Upon graduation I plan to gain admission to Doctor of pharmacist and touch as many live as I can. My college experience is what I want to use as a testimony to others in my situation. Hard work, prioritizing, diligence and being resilient to change are my keys to success and I intend to motivate other the same way.
BREANNA NOLAN
Alabama A&M University
Computer Science
My name is Breanna S. Nolan is from Oxford, Alabama. I attended Southern Union State Community College where I earned my Associate’s Degree in Applied Science. I am currently attending Alabama A&M University majoring in Computer Science with a minor in Cyber Security. I will be earning my Bachelor’s Degree on December 10, 2021. Once I graduates, I plan to earn my Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Alabama A&M University. I have had four internship opportunities since beginning my career at Alabama A&M University. My academic accomplishments include President List at Alabama A& M University, Transfer Student Merit Scholarship (Southern Union State Community College/Calhoun Community College to AAMU). I am also a National Science Foundation (NSF) scholarship recipient. As well as being one of three Alabama A&M students to win a 3M company scholarship. Also, being inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society.
ESTHER NWOZO
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
Esther Nwozo is a rising senior Honors Biology major, Chemistry minor at Howard University. She was born in Maryland and raised in Nashville, TN alongside her seven siblings. Throughout her time at Howard she has led a range of organizations such as the Howard University Tennessee Club, Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honors Society, African Students’ Association, National Council of Negro Women, and most recently the Models of the Mecca as President. Aside from Esther’s campus involvement, she conducts neuroscience research on human learning, works as a Resident Assistant, tutors K-12th grade students, and serves as a part-time home health aide. She hopes to culminate these experiences with completing medical school and becoming a family medicine physician. By opening her own private practice, Esther aspires to serve underrepresented communities and meet the need for Black physician role models within them.
A’laijah Ellis
CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
I’m a eighteen year old freshman going to Clark Atlanta University majoring in Biology. I’m originally from Newark, NJ, I currently reside in the beautiful Atlanta, GA. I’m a city girl so living in this beautiful city is nothing new to me and I love it here! I’m an outgoing, creative, kind, open minded, and strong-willed girl with a passion for science. I’ve been interested in biology since freshman year of high school, however in middle school there was a STEM program and that is where I first found out about all of the stem fields. I learned that it’s more than just science. Throughout my middle and high school years STEM really piqued my interest, i realized that each term is something that we use in our everyday life and they all work together collectively for our good. Ever since those years I knew a field in STEM was definitely for me!
I love learning new things and sharing my knowledge with others. I enjoy doing hair and went to cosmetology school while I was in high school, as apart of the magnet program. I learned so much about hair care and skin care during that time that I decided to start my own business doing hair. In haircare I’ve found there are times I’m using what I’ve learned in cosmetology school and in math and science to accurately do a style. It’s a pleasure to provide my customers with the hairstyles they desire and seeing them get up from my seat full of joy.
JADA JONES
Elizabeth City State University
BIOLOGY
I am Jada A. Jones, born and raised in Portsmouth, Virginia the daughter of Tammy Evans and James Jones. I am a Biology student with a concentration in Pre-Dental with high aspirations to be a Pediatric Dentist. At Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), I am in multiple organizations on campus. I am President of the ECSU Collegiate Section of “The National Council of Negro Women”, a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success, Peer Wellness Ambassador, Chancellor Ambassador and I serve as Miss Junior for the 2021 – 2022. Outside of my academic studies and multiple organization involvement, I enjoy volunteering at the local community Food Banks both at home and at school. I try to live my best life by the famous quote of one of our ancestors, the great Maya Angelou, “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.
Charlye Williams
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Biology
My name is Charlye Williams, and I am a senior biology major and chemistry minor at Howard University in Washington, D.C. I am a native of Franklin, Tennessee. I aspire to be an Obstetrician and Gynecologist. My favorite activities are volunteering, experimenting with new makeup, styling my natural hair, and traveling. I’ve traveled to multiple countries including France, Italy, Spain, The Bahamas and Canada. I look forward to traveling to Greece next year
for my graduation trip. I’m very family-oriented. I have a huge family and I enjoy celebrating holidays, birthdays, and our annual family reunion with them. I love Italian food and my favorite sports are cheerleading and basketball. I was a high school basketball cheerleader for four years
and participated in competition cheer. My favorite colors are blue and purple. I am an only child and a devoted Christian. Also, I am a huge Marvel and DC fan!
TAYLOR JOHNSON
GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY
NURSING
I chose Grambling State University because of the leadership presence. The traits of strong leadership is appreciation and being strong. I believe in the characteristics needed are leadership, responsibility, and effectiveness. This is why I would like to take care of others and their health for a career! One of the most debated topics in America is how will Nursing continue to change and innovate in society and work environments. I will use my role as a scholar and leader to help others better their personal and professional lifestyles. I am interested in becoming a Scholar and being an advocate for the scholarship. This could help me work less hours and be more involved in community service at my HBCU. I would like this so that I can continue to strive for my goal of graduating debt-free. It would mean the world to me to be able to give back to others and support other college students when I graduate and this program could help me reach this dream!
IVELLE TAILEY
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
MATERNAL & CHILD HEALTH
I was born in Pennsylvania, but my family originated from Liberia, West Africa. My culture is a big part of who I am. I like to say I’m American-born, West African raised because I share culture in two different realms and they both influence me. My parents came to America amidst a civil war in their home country and despite their struggles, they paved a way for themselves and my three brothers and me. Through them, I’ve learned that with hard work anything is possible and so I wake up every day with the urge to do better than I did yesterday. I also love trying new things and gaining new experiences. And being in D.C. has encouraged me to do a lot of exploring, from biking at the national mall to trying squid at a sushi bar, the sky is the limit and I’m ready for more.
Renada White
Elizabeth City State University
Kinesiology
My name is Renada White a native of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. I have been actively involved at ECSU since my freshman year. I marched and played the saxophone in the Sound of Class marching band. I am involved in various clubs and organizations to include: Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority Inc., Viking Voyage Leader, Peer Mentor and currently serve as Miss Senior 2021-2022. To gain experience in my field, I serve as a Student Trainer for the athletic department and assist the athletic trainers in treating our athletes on and off the field. My hobbies include reading poetry, playing the saxophone, and painting. I plan to complete my master’s degree in both athletic training and physical therapy, and ultimately obtain my doctorate degree. I am also heavily involved in my community by serving as a volunteer at schools, churches and food pantries.
destney johnson
GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY
COMPUTER INFORMATION SYSTEMS
I believe in the community service and volunteer experience that I’ve had all reflect all the values: Positive Team Attitude, Accountability, Commitment, Entrepreneurial, and Relationship Focused.
Over the last two years as student ambassador of Keep Cobb Beautiful, I helped organize over 50 large recycling events and was nominated student of the year. I worked with the KCB board to
strategize and perfect our event planning. I will use the same leadership mindset to obtain my STEM degree with a focus in Business,Tech, and Media Entertainment.My ultimate goal is to work in entertainment is to increase efficiency in Computer Networking and hardware. With this scholarship and the need-based grants have been awarded, I can complete my education and continue to solve
problems within my community.
TRINITY GARVIN
CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
My name is Trinity Garvin. I am 18 years old and an undergraduate freshman student at Clark Atlanta University. I am the oldest daughter of 4 and a preacher’s kid. I’ve always had a love for children and now I want to put that love into a career. My dream is to become a pediatrician and
open my own practice. I am a kind, gentle, hardworking, sometimes shy, and fun-loving person who loves to try new things and travel. I have a love for medicine and helping others. My inspiration to help people comes from my late godmother. She was the light of my life and inspired me to stay motivated. Seeing her help others and myself even when she was sick
started a desire in me to be a help and blessing to others. Although she is not here physically, she is the reason why I continue to smile and work hard for my goals.
NAJAH ADAMS
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
I’m Najah Adams, a freshman at Howard University hailing from Cleveland, Ohio.
When I was five, I began exploring life’s possibilities. My parents signed me up for many activities including choir, theater, cooking, and baton twirling. When I picked up my forever friend, my metal stick…I became who I was destined to be. A competitive baton twirler. Twirling has become an essential part of my identity. As one of a few Black twirlers, I’ve won many competitions. Baton twirling taught me what it means to be a young Black woman in America. It has taught me discipline, sportsmanship, perseverance, and
confidence. When I am not twirling, I enjoy spending my time experimenting in the kitchen. I am pescatarian, so I love to put a spin on recipes. I also enjoy trying out new hobbies. Learning to skateboard and crocheting different projects have recently been my new favorites.
SARAH SHADO
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
CHEMISTRY
My name is Sarah Yekafore Anuoluwapo Shado. I am originally from Indianapolis, IN and I currently attend the illustrious Texas Southern University. I am a current senior majoring in Chemistry and minoring in Mathematics. I am honored to serve as the 2021-2022 Miss Senior at Texas Southern University. I am also a Spring 20 member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Serving as the Anti-Grammateus of the Alpha Lambda Chapter at Texas Southern University and the Regional Assistant Anti-Grammateus on the Southwest Regional Board. After graduation, I plan on furthering my education to receive a PhD in Forensic Toxicology in hopes to become a research scientist in a government level department. I also want to add teaching
Forensic Toxicology on a government level to my career goals as well. I am an individual who is very big on mental health and in my free time, I create list in how to maintain a healthy mental health, including
emotionally and physically.
JA'LAH GRIFFIN
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
My name is Ja’Lah Griffin and I am unapologetically myself! I was born and raised in the big city of Chicago, Illinois. My lovely mom and dad helped shape me into the courageous, loving, and kind-spirited woman I am today. I couldn’t ask for better parents. I love listening to music of all kinds, including music from the ’80s and ’90s, R&B, pop, classical, and many other genres. I also love to perform. I’ve been singing since I was 2 years old and I haven’t stopped since. I enjoy acting and dancing too. I am a die-hard Musical Theatre fan. The well-being of others is very important to me and I am passionate about helping people. I am currently studying Biology at Howard University and I plan on attending Medical School and matching into Neurology. I strive to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and potentially other disorders that affect the brain as well. Being able to study the nervous system is a huge goal of mine and I plan on achieving it, no matter how long it takes or how
hard it may seem.
ESSENCE SPEARS
CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
My name is Essence Spears and I am from Columbus, Ohio. I am a first-year student at the illustrious Clark Atlanta University, studying in biological sciences on the pre-med track. My educational goals consist of acquiring my bachelor’s degree in biology to assist me in attending medical school to pursue a career as a doctor. As you are aware the STEM field allows for the pursuit of multiple career paths within professions, which is why I am undecided between physician assistant in pediatrics or a pediatrician aside from the actual profession, I am certain that I will specialize in pediatrics because I love children. Without question, I have a passion for caring for others because I have always felt that I exceed at caring for others. Taking care of others makes me feel as if I have a purpose, not only to better my own life, but also the lives of others. As a result, I believe that working in the medical field, specifically pediatrics, will allow me to combine the best of both worlds into a career that I will nurture and honor.
GABRIELLE OLIVER
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
My name is Gabrielle Oliver. I am a sophomore biology major from Nashville, TN. I enjoy reading, listening to music, and learning new things. I discovered my passion for medicine as I watched my mother battle with cancer throughout my years in high school. I was inspired watching the doctors and nurses take care of her. During this process, I realized how much in medicine and science, in general, is unknown. I want to learn and discover more about the unknowns in life and science. I have interned and done research at Vanderbilt University, Meharry Medical College, and St. Thomas Medical Partners. I recently worked on a research project at Howard University about the iodine transformation. In the future, I plan to dedicate my life to science and work with either anesthiology or cancer research. I would also love to give back to my community and travel to other continents such as Latin American, South America, or Africa to help cure prevalent diseases there.
jessica thomas
southern university
at new orleans
mathematics & biology
My name is Jessica Thomas hailing from the city of New Orleans Louisiana. I am currently serving as the 62nd Miss Southern University at New Orleans. I am a Senior majoring in Mathematics and Biology. After graduation, I plan to attend medical school and become a pediatric surgeon. During my tenure at SUNO, I have been on the Dean’s List consecutively. I am a dedicated research intern completing internships Summer 2018 at SUNO with the math department, Summer 2019 at Alabama State University with the biology department, lastly summer 2020 and 2021 with SUNO Biology department. I have served my school in multiple rolls such as SUNO Knights cheer captain, Junior class treasure, Senior class senator, multiple honor societies and residential assistant in student housing. My most important roles serving as Miss Southern University at New Orleans and President of the Zeta Theta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority INC.
TYRA HARRIS
Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT
I am Tyra Harris, a senior Construction Management major minoring in Urban Planning attending Alabama A&M University. Growing up in my small hometown of Union Springs, AL, I have always enjoyed mud riding and spending time with family and friends. Over the years, I have developed other passions such as volunteering, leadership roles, and creating different forms of art. In my past four years of college, I have taken an interest in the inner workings of my campus. I am a member of Ward Modeling Troop, Inc. and The Delta Delta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Serving as former Miss Freshman, Registered Student Organization Senator, and founding member of Associated General Contractors of America Alabama A&M Student Chapter; these opportunities have taught me to lead with grace. Using my passions, attributes, and experience, I plan to make my mark not only on my community but the STEM world.
JADA WOOD
CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
My name is Jada Wood, I’m a senior biology major at Clark Atlanta University, and I was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Since I was a little girl, I’ve loved doing science experiments because they were exciting and hands-on. After years of research and other medical experiences, I decided to pursue obstetrics and my interest in biology grew. During summer 2020, I completed biological research on heart disease and received 2nd place at CAU. Next year, I will be attending Morehouse School of Medicine to continue my education at an HBCU. I intend for my medical career to be centered around serving in underrepresented communities where health disparities are heavily present. As someone who is an underrepresented minority myself, I want to be able to give back to the types of communities that I was raised in by providing the best care to those disproportionately affected by health inequity.
ceara donald
virginia state university
computer science
Greetings, I am 19-year-old Ceara JeaDonna Destiny Donald from America’s Paradise: St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. I’m currently a senior, computer science major attending the illustrious Virginia State University. Here, I serve as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Student Ambassador, the Honors College Student ambassador, and the President of the Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda. My love for STEM drives me to seek multiple learning opportunities; especially internships and competitions. I placed 2nd in Virginia and in the top 15 nationally for coding and website design competitions with FBLA-PBL, as well as interned with the IT audit division in the Federal Reserve. Upon graduation, I intend to pursue my Ph.D. in Management Information Systems with a focus in cybersecurity. I intend to become a faculty member at a HBCU, where I can educate and lead minorities in filling unemployment gaps in the Cyber security workforce. Today I’m just a student, and a dreamer of the possibilities for minorities like me in STEM. But tomorrow, I am a STEM educator, and I get to help the future generations make their dreams a reality as well.
DELANI YOUNG
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
BIOLOGY
I am Delani Young, a junior biology major and chemistry minor at Howard University. I am from Harlem, New York, by way of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. As I am in my third year of college, I am working diligently to achieve my goal of becoming a Dermatologist by maintaining excellent grades in my major courses all while being a business owner, and preparing for PA
school. When I am not studying, stressing about school, or working, I enjoy watching Netflix series, discovering new skin care products, and going out to brunch with my girlfriends. Living in Washington D.C. has also encouraged me to take up an interest in photography and modeling. I spend a lot of my time exploring this historical area and capturing photos of the beautiful
landmarks the city has to offer.
jasmine thompson
meharry medical college
medicine
Congenial, resilient, adaptable, and servant-leader. Being a small-town Mississippi girl, I learned the essence of being a true Southern girl and what it means to have a congenial personality. I left rural Osyka, MS for New Orleans, LA to attend Xavier University of Louisiana. At Xavier, I became a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC while earning a Chemistry degree to pursue my career goals of becoming a physician. There, I learned to embrace growth and change while being a servant-leader. I am now a 4th year medical student at Meharry Medical College where I have learned how to be resilient in my pursuit of my goals and dreams. My daily mantra is to live as Miss Maya Angelou once said, “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour and some style.”
raelyn henderson
southern university
and a&m college
mechanical engineering
Greetings and Salutations! I am Raelyn Leigh Henderson from the capital city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I attend the illustrious Southern University and A&M College where I study Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Mathematics. During my matriculation at Southern
University, I have acquired the titles of President for the Society of Women Engineers, Financial Secretary for the Student Organization Council, Program’s Chair for the National Society of
Black Engineers and many more. Despite my many titles, my favorites are “daughter” and “friend”. A fun fact about me is that I am left-handed and a fun fact about my HBCU is that it is a part of the only HBCU system in the United States of America. In my spare time, I enjoy doing STEM outreach and making TikToks.
taylor grant
clark atlanta university
biology
My name is Taylor Eliza Grant. While I stood tall at 5’9”, I had a small viewpoint of myself growing up. I struggled to handle my ADHD, staying focused in classes, and
making genuine friends. Time outs, failed tryouts, and constantly feeling left out, made me stray away from who I desired to be. However, as time progressed and I exposed myself to new situations, I was able to outgrow the feeling of being a stranger in my own body. I found that when I grew to love myself, I was able to concentrate more on my interests. Those interests entailed biology, math, and spanish. Now, I enjoy engrossing
myself in the Latin community, using my math skills to invest, and majoring in biology to become an OBGYN doctor. I will apply these interests to open my own bilingual practice as an OBGYN and build generational wealth by wisely investing.
Alena Wicker
Oakwood University
BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES
I’m Alena Wicker, I go by Alena Analeigh. I am 12 years old and a Biomedical Sciences Major at Oakwood University in Huntsville. As a pre-med student my hope is to become a Flight Surgeon and work with Astronauts for NASA. I have had a passion and love for STEM ever since I was four years old playing with LEGOS and visiting NASA Centers. I was also determined to become the youngest person to ever intern for NASA and this past summer I was able to watch my dream come true as I interned for NASA. I also started a company, The Brown STEM Girl. The Brown STEM Girl was created to
provide a platform for girls ages 12-1 in STEM and create opportunities for girls of color in STEM and encourage girls of color to major and work in STEM careers. I also launched a scholarship program and a STEM abroad program in which I take girls of color
abroad to visit other countries and get involved in STEM in other countries. This is something important to me as I was world schooled in Amman, Jordan. My mom provided me with every opportunity to experience STEM and life beyond my community and I feel this is something
every child should experience. Now I crowdfund and provide girls with all expense paid trips abroad. My number one mission in life is to create a platform for girls that look like me in STEM and to give them a seat at my table to have their talents seen and voices heard.
Ari Fitzgerald
Rust College
Biology
I am Ari Fitzgerald, an entrepreneur, full time student, and full time HBCU Queen. In 2020, I started my eyelash extension business Ari On The Minks as a primary income during the peak of COVID-19. I currently serve as the 92nd Miss Rust College. During my collegiate tenure, I have served as Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, VP of the NAACP, a violinist in the orchestra, a majorette for the marching band, and other various committees. I am a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc, and Alpha Kappa Mu honor society. Earlier this year I had the honor of being awarded one of the three Ida B. Wells academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. By taking 22+ hours each semester, maintaining a 3.5 GPA, I have completed beyond my expected graduation date of 2023 and am expected to graduate this upcoming spring. I am the oldest of five siblings which taught me leadership and responsibility at a young age.
Tytianna Edwards
Texas Southern University
Biology
Greetings, my name is Tytianna Edwards. I am 18 years old from Mobile, AL. A few things about me are that I love twirling my baton, dancing, and singing. Also, I like to dress up and do my makeup. I am an outgoing person who likes to try new things. When I put my mind to something, I am very successful. It’s very easy for me to learn and I love challenges that make me think, especially in Math and Science, which are my favorite subjects. My major is biology, and, in the future, I plan to become an Orthodontist using my biology degree to begin my own practice. My character is very positive, and I am always ready for any challenge that comes my way. Besides being very funny and caring, I am very easy to make friends with as well and I don’t like to put others down, but instead try to help and positive criticism is very well received by me.
Jasmine McCollum
tuskegee university
chemical engineering
Jasmine Mary McCollum is a senior majoring in chemical engineering hailing from The Rocking City of Tupelo, Mississippi. She is the 92nd Miss Tuskegee University and reigns on the platform Empire: Tuskegee State of Mind. Having served as the 2018-2019 Miss Freshman, Gala Coordinator for the 90th Miss Tuskegee University, and Chief of Staff for the Tuskegee Business and Engineering Conference, Jasmine exhibits the Pursuit of Excellence. She is a Spring 2021 Initiate of the Gamma Kappa Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As a persistent advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM, Jasmine is a Research & Development intern for Procter & Gamble, exploring upstream technology for Charmin Ultrasoft Brand. Through all of her hard work, Jasmine wants her peers to know that Tuskegee is where dreams are made of! There is nothing you can’t do with the Tuskegee Empire behind you.
robynn harrison
NORTH CAROLINA A&T
STATE UNIVERSITY
biology
Greetings, I am Robynn Harrison a senior Biology Student at the illustrious North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. I spent my first two years of undergraduate at Clark Atlanta University and transferred to North Carolina A&T State University in 2020 to finish out my last two years of undergraduate. I have the honor of being a 2x recipient for both 2020-2022 Rooted in Science Scholarship, the first annual scholarship in partnership with CVS Beauty and UNCF to support black women students in STEM, and the Black and Positively Golden Scholarship sponsored by Mcdonalds, as they highlight the accomplishments of HBCU students. Aside from my academic endeavors, I am also the founder of a non-profit organization named The A.C.T.I.O.N Project. My organization stresses the importance of bridging the gap between elementary and college students, through mentorship, as we acknowledge the known and hidden potential of our youth.
lanee brown
TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY
mechanical engineering
Lanee Brown is from the “Windy city”, Chicago, Illinois, attending Tuskegee University as a junior majoring in mechanical engineering. She chose mechanical engineering as her major because she has always been good with math, and also skilled with drawing and designing. When she gets her degree in 2024, she plans on focusing on mechanical designs, where she will be able to design parts and products in the mechanical nature. Lanee chose to attend
Tuskegee University because she wanted to be around people that look like her and also have the same goals in life, she wanted to be able to have strong and meaningful connections with the alumni at her HBCU, to help guide her in the direction she’s trying to go. Lanee believed that attending an HBCU would make her more focused on her goals and future, where she won’t feel in competition with her classmates but in a team spirit where everyone helps everyone.
At Tuskegee University, Lanee is a part of different groups, where she is the social media chair for the Society of Women Engineers, an honorary member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, tutors with Next Step Up, and is a part of Active Minds, Pre- Alumni Council,
Street Team, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Events Committee for the Junior class, and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Outside of her school hobbies, she likes braiding hair for her friends and classmates on campus at Tuskegee, while also helping her classmates with their math classes.
rachel ezeamaka
cheyney university
biology
Rachel Ezeamaka is a Nigerian-American hailing from Upper Darby, PA. I am known for my academic diligence, commanding campus presence, and Nigerian pride. A Biology/Pre-med major completing her sophomore year at the nation’s first HBCU, Cheyney University. An academic institution that I chose not only for its legacy but its outstanding medical education. My love for my HBCU is actually the reason why I decided to run for Miss Cheyney, and become the 48th Miss Cheyney. For me personally even though I am only a
junior I see the trials and tribulations we face as a University, and wanted to use my
position to uplift my school. It is also why I decided to run for Miss National Black
College Alumni Hall of Fame, to put my University back on the map.
harris roach
claflin university
Computer engineering
My name is Harris Renee Roach. I am a senior at Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC,
majoring in Computer Engineering and minoring in Cybersecurity. My expected graduation date is April 2022. I was born and raised in Lithia Springs, GA (an Atlanta suburb) and educated in Marietta City Schools where I was an International Baccalaureate graduate. I am the oldest of
three children and my parents are both educators. I am very active on campus. My organizations include Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Social Technologies and Robotics (STAR) Lab. As a member of the STAR Lab, I have conducted varied research projects including Alzheimer’s studies, robot tutoring integrity, and a comparative study involving virtual escape rooms. In addition to being active on campus, I also work part time as a Security Analyst Intern with Zoom Video Communications. I aspire to be a Cybersecurity Specialist after graduation.
kiara fletcher
North Carolina A&T
State University
biomedical ngineering
Born and raised in Texas, I am a sophomore Biomedical engineering student at North Carolina A&T State University. I aspire to obtain a Bachelor’s in Science in Biomedical Engineering. I am a member of 4 on-campus organizations. I am eager to become more involved this year. Outside of school organizations and my desired STEM discipline, I enjoy watching movies,
going bowling with friends, and family gatherings. I volunteer through my church for the Ronald McDonald Charity House, but due to recent societal circumstances it has come to halt. On holiday breaks, I work at a local coffee shop as a barista. I love the environment of the coffee shop and their
lattes. I value having a cup of coffee in my alone time, it gives me a chance to relax and reflect on my daily tasks and scenarios.
Shia Gourdet
fort valley state university
mathematics/electrical engineering
I am a daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend and much more. I love music as well as travelling. After majoring in math at Fort Valley State I plan on transferring to the University of Las Vegas and pursuing a degree in electrical engineering. My long-term goal to have a career in engineering has been magnified by my desire to inspire younger students to pursue STEM opportunities. As a student here at For Valley I have taken on many opportunities in leadership. I serve as a secretary of the CDEP Program from 20-22 academic semesters, treasurer of the NAACP, treasurer of my sophomore class, a student government senate representative, new student orientation leader, chemistry tutor, Black Engineers, member of the LSAMP program, member of the National Council of Negro Women, and a member of the Pep Squad. These programs have contributed immensity to my leadership and teamwork skills on my educational journey.
sanaa jackson
Hampton University
biology
I am a third-year student at Hampton University’s Biological Sciences Program, pursuing a degree in Biology (B.S.), Pre-Medical Track. As the recipient of various academic achievement awards and scholarships and a Dean’s List student my love for children/babies aligns with my desire to pursue a medical track in OB/GYN or Pediatrics. During the onset of the pandemic, I departed Hampton University’s campus and returned home to North Carolina. While enrolled in virtual college courses, I also obtained the Accelerated Phlebotomist certification from Carolina School of Phlebotomy & the National Healthcare Association to initiate my Medical Resume in becoming a Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT). I am currently employed as a Phlebotomist at Riverside Regional Medical Hospital in Newport News, VA. I am also in the process of applying to Medical School. In my spare time, I enjoy the beach vacations, and spending time with my niece and nephew.
katelyn irons
jackson state university
Computational Chemistry
I am a native of Grand Rapids, MI, and a graduate student at Jackson State University, completing cutting-edge Computational Chemistry Research on the Gut Microbiome and how the brain mediates the body’s immune response. As creator of the blog, The Opportunist Incorporated, I seek to empower and support young women as they matriculate through college and into adulthood. As a graduate student at Jackson State University, I’ve uplifted others, while building true connections and partnerships. Science provides the opportunity to ask the right questions and get answers. As a STEM major, I’ve has been able to follow my natural curiosity. When I’m not spending time with
friends & family, I’m working on my thesis. Some of my recent achievements include serving as the Links Inc, 2021 HBCU Servant Leader Scholar for the southern region, Oral Health Department of Mississippi Scholar, and National Science Foundation LSMAMP bridge to doctorate fellow.
ilahi creary
howard university
biology
Ilahi Creary-Miller is a senior biology major, chemistry minor on the premed track from New York attending Howard University. Ilahi both values and embodies the qualities of compassion, loyalty, integrity and dedication. After graduation Ilahi plans to attend medical school; she aspires to become a general surgeon and also specialize in the field of research where she will run a STEM laboratory for underrepresented highschool and undergraduate students. On campus Ilahi is an active member in many community serving organizations where she serves in leadership roles. She was an LSAMP Scholar in Howard’s department of Microbiology and is
also a Harvard Hope Medical Scholar. She’s participated in Covid-19 contact tracing research through Johns Hopkins where she learned the importance of representation in the field of medicine and research. Ilahi has been a campus ambassador for many well known brands, including Bumble, Last Bison Standing and Victoria’s Secret PINK. Ilahi is a Fall 2019 initiate of Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Business Fraternity. Since then she’s served on the executive board four semesters in a row and was honored as Brother of the Year and Member of the Year
for the 2020-2021 school year. This past spring Ilahi won the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Miss Black and Gold scholarship pageant and was also recognized in the inaugural cohort of
Mr. Legacy scholars through the HBCU brand Legacy, History, Pride. She was recognized by the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and GEICO for her philanthropic endeavors and was awarded the HBCU Changemaker of the Year scholarship. This summer Ilahi participated in the Covid Community Education and Empowerment Internship through Cornell and a consortium of six New York medical schools where she completed a capstone project providing resources to educate her community. Ilahi is proud to be so active within the STEM community and uses her platform to encourage black youth to aspire to join fields lacking in representation. She hopes to
become a pioneer in the fields of medicine and research, while also creating more inclusive spaces for minority students.
kimerra handley
University of Arkansas
at Pine Bluff
biology
Kimerra R. Handley is a senior at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where she is studying to receive her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Psychology. Miss Handley’s platform is, “POWER 92 New ERRA”, power standing for personable, open-mined, well spoken, engaged, and resourceful. Those are characteristics Miss Handley have that will help her exceed the expectations as the 92nd Miss UAPB. Much has change nationwide due to Covid-19 and the New Evolution to Reveal Radiant Abundance (New ERRA) is her way to bring bright spirits back to the university. She says, “An evolving pride nation has the heart of a lion and when students to evolve and reveal their distinct radiance, a powerful beacon of love and pride will embody their hearts as they bring honor to Dear Mother.”
mikhyah austin
howard university
biology
My name is Mikhyah Austin I was born in Kankakee Illinois. I have an amazing mom, who was a single mother, two younger sisters, and an older brother. We didn’t grow up with much, but I never went without. When I was nine my family packed up and moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana where I attended middle school and high school. This big city had so much more to offer than
my small town, so I tried to do as much as possible. When I began middle school I grew
interested in the arts. I joined our show choir, I was in my first play and musical, I took art classes, and eventually dance classes too. And, then my Freshman year of high school I joined the boys and girls club. I began to volunteer and get involved in leadership activities.
nadiya mclean
NORTH CAROLINA A&T
STATE UNIVERSITY
Nadiya McLean is a senior Biology Pre-Medical student from Charlotte, NC. She currently attends North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University where she plans to obtain her second degree, after earning her Associate’s Degree at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in December 2020. Nadiya expects to graduate from school in May 2022,with plans of achieving her MD/PhD in the future. While in college, Nadiya managed to create and establish a premedical research blog, Hope N’ Medicine, that advocates for black women in the medical field, while documenting her journey. Nadiya works at her campus health center and as a campus covid-19 vaccine ambassador. Her love for STEM begun in elementary school and has carried with her all the way through college. Nadiya is inspired to take her love for STEM and research to the next level by showing how influential & necessary black women are in the medical field.
nia hammett
NORTH CAROLINA A&T
STATE UNIVERSITY
Nia Hammett is a senior, biology student who attends the illustrious North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Nia was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Nia aspires to become a physician- scientist and conduct research about chronic diseases that affect the black community like diabetes and heart disease. Upon graduation, Nia plans to do research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and then apply to Medical School.Nia understands the obstacles that black women who pursue careers in STEM go through. Nia believes in paying it forward and sharing resources so everyone can succeed. She has founded a platform called Health Hotspots that shares internships, scholarships, and research opportunities to minority pre-health students. Nia is also a volunteer with Empowered Sparks where she teaches STEM lessons to elementary- middle school aged girls in Greensboro, NC. Nia is determined to share her love and passion for science to the world!
ariyana gooden
howard university
BIOLOGY
My name is Ariyana Gooden and I am an 18-year-old Sophomore Biology major, Chemistry and African Studies double minor attending Howard University. I am from Atlanta, GA and am a first-generation college student from a single parent household. Despite Covid-19 interfering with opportunities, I have chosen to be as involved as possible with organizations that I am interested in. I currently serve as Reformed University Fellowship HU’s
President and Howard University Student Association’s Campus Health Department, Campus Safety Coordinator. Most recently, I established an organization at Howard, named The Women’s Chamber. It is dedicated to uplifting women and providing a welcoming atmosphere for women of African descent to discuss various aspects of their wellness. My career goal is to be an OB/GYN with my own practice that caters toward women and children of
African descent. Aside from school, I am a voluntary tutor and mentor to children at my church.
keyah brown
morehouse school
of medicine
Master of science
My name is Keyah Natae Brown, and I am an alumna from Tuskegee University attending Morehouse School of Medicine where I am earning my Masters of Science degree in Biotechnology. I also serve as a College & Career Specialist working to recruit high school students throughout California and Las Vegas to attend HBCUs. I am creating a STEM focused curriculum for middle school-aged students of color in California with hopes to encourage students of all backgrounds to develop an interest in Science. As a doula, I am dedicated to improving the maternal and infant mortality rates in my community. I plan to pursue my Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine in Obstetrics and am excited to expose young students to STEM while leaving a legacy for future scientists and leaders to follow!
dedrionna wilson
benedict college
biology
I am Dedrionna Wilson, and I attend Benedict College as a Biology major, Spanish minor. As an aspiring Emergency Medicine physician, I am a determined believer in the universal healing of all people through medicinal and holistic approaches. I enjoy being a member of Benedict College’s M.A.P.S club, which is the Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students. I humbly serve as Miss Sophomore for the 2021-2022 academic school year, and I am a Benedict College cheerleader. Within The emP.O.W.E.R.ed SC Emerging Leaders Fellowship program through Fact Forward, I am tasked to advocate for sexual and reproductive health for young adults on Benedict College’s campus as an Emerging Leaders Fellow. As an HBCU STEM scholar, I was recently awarded the Benedict College President’s trophy for earning all A’s for the 2020-2021 academic school year. Becoming a HBCU STEM Queen would bring me a step closer to my goal of becoming a physician.
alana burrell
Spelman college
computer science &
computer engineering
I am a native of Atlanta, GA and I have been a student at Atlanta’s greatest institutions. I have earned my A.S. in Engineering from Georgia State University and I am currently a Junior transfer student at the illustrious Spelman College. At Spelman, I am studying Computer Science through the dual degree engineering program. I will graduate with my B.S. in Computer Science by Spring ’23 and in the same year I will begin completing my B.S. in Computer Engineering. After graduation I would like to be an entrepreneur that can invest in my inventions while also investing in my community through my own Engineering focused fellowship program. My Engineering fellowship will focus on softening the harsh view most people have of the Engineering discipline by allowing fellows to work on projects that frontier technology while also allowing them to discover proper research methodology, and graduate-level research method
rayna jones
virginia state university
chemistry
My name is Rayna Jones and I am 18 years old. I’m originally from Baltimore, Maryland but eventually moved to Long Beach, California when I was 10 having been there ever since I moved to college. I’m currently attending Virginia State University majoring in Chemistry. I have had a strong liking for chemistry ever since I was in middle school. Back then i enjoyed making different kits like slim, lip balm, bath bombs, etc. In high school, I took both regular and AP chemistry which were great experiences for me and ever since then I’ve loved it. In my free time I like being a mode/brand ambassador for different upcoming products and services. Pampering myself by getting my hair and nails done is key while I stay up on the latest fashion trends. I also enjoy cheering, dancing, singing, cooking, hanging out with friends and family. Being in the STEM program is important to me because I am a representation of a small community of African American females who want to partake in Science as a career. It is so important for me to be part of the change and show the positivity in this major.
tazariya williams
bennett college
mathematics/industrial & systems engineering
Hello My name is Tazariya Williams I’m 18 years old I graduated from Gray’s Creek High School In May of 2021, I’ve been accepted to attend Bennett College in the Fall and now I’m at Bennett getting an education to become a pediatrician, so I will be taking biology classes to help get a degree and with that degree I would most likely go to medical school for more education , The reason why I want to be to a pediatrician is because I love helping with kids and i want to make a impact on kids live one day and just knowing that I can be a help In someone’s life is a big accomplishment for me, and as a young black female we don’t get a lot of credit of being in the nursing field so I want to be part of the black women that’s in the medical field to prove that all the stereotypes people hear about us is not true.
taylor myers
langston university
chemistry
My name is Taylor Myers. I’m a Junior chemistry major attending Langston University. My favorite scripture is Psalms 139:14. My birthday is April 12th. I am a true Okie from Muskogee, OK. My favorite color is gold. Beyoncé is my favorite artist(I know all her songs !). I’m addicted to international news. My hobbies include vlogging, cooking new things, sewing clothes, tutoring and volunteering at local health clinics. My passion in life is to open up a women’s health and spa clinic. It will be dedicated to minorities and hold classes to learn different health facts. I also want to have a nonprofit organization designed to help students find an interest in science while teaching them about healthcare. All my aspirations are dedicated to the community that raised me to be the woman I am today. With hard work, dedication and God anything is possible.
brakia jackson
alabama a&M university
computer science
My name is Brakia Jackson. I am a Junior, Computer Science major at Alabama A&M University. As a child, I enjoyed playing computer games and was always drawn to tech-savvy things and the ins and outs of computers. I gained an interest in Computer Science in middle school where I began learning how to create programs from scratch. I can admit it was a bit challenging due to being the only female and person of color in the entire classroom. It discouraged me to want to pursue a field in Computer Science however my Step-Dad inspired me to push forward. It wasn’t until I was accepted into the HBCU Google Computer Science Summer Institute where I became confident in pursuing a degree in Computer Science. For this reason I admire that EBONY OLAY is having a HBCU STEM Queen competition where all HBCU women can come together and promote being a woman of color in STEM and embody that.
hannah ross
Bennett College/North Carolina
A&T State University
Mathematics/Industrial &
Systems Engineering
My name is Hannah Ross. I am a 22-year-old dual-degree student with the illustrious Bennett College and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. I recently finished my first-degree program in Mathematics with Bennett and am currently seeking a degree as a senior in Industrial and Systems Engineering at A&T. I am from a small town called Hillsborough, NC. While at Bennett, I started my own sustainability club, was active with social justice through NAACP, and became the 41st Miss Bennett College and the 1st virtual Miss Bennett College. The pandemic has changed the way I had to think to ensure that I was best representing my college. Now that I am at A&T I am seeking opportunities with the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and IT. I aspire to be a franchise business owner for a black-woman owned farm-to-skincare spa called IWI Fresh, based in Atlanta.
OLAY
recognizes the importance of achieving gender parity across all industries and
noticed a significant gap across STEM in particular. In 2020, OLAY announced
its ambitious mission to #FacetheSTEMgap: doubling the number of women in STEM
careers and tripling the number of women of color in STEM by 2030 by kicking
off an initiative with a $1 million commitment, and an initial $500,000
donation HBCUs to support women of color in pursuit of STEM careers. Olay
recognizes the importance of getting women and girls interested in STEM because
they truly hold the key to the future. This year, OLAY is proud to send 1,200
girls to code camp with Black Girls CODE as part of the #DecodetheBias
campaign. In partnership with OLAY, EBONY will not only highlight female STEM
students online as well as in EBONY’s Commemorative Print Magazine issue and a
trip to Los Angeles!