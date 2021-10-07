Olay HBCU STEM Queens

I’m a eighteen year old freshman going to Clark Atlanta University majoring in Biology. I’m originally from Newark, NJ, I currently reside in the beautiful Atlanta, GA. I’m a city girl so living in this beautiful city is nothing new to me and I love it here! I’m an outgoing, creative, kind, open minded, and strong-willed girl with a passion for science. I’ve been interested in biology since freshman year of high school, however in middle school there was a STEM program and that is where I first found out about all of the stem fields. I learned that it’s more than just science. Throughout my middle and high school years STEM really piqued my interest, i realized that each term is something that we use in our everyday life and they all work together collectively for our good. Ever since those years I knew a field in STEM was definitely for me!

I love learning new things and sharing my knowledge with others. I enjoy doing hair and went to cosmetology school while I was in high school, as apart of the magnet program. I learned so much about hair care and skin care during that time that I decided to start my own business doing hair. In haircare I’ve found there are times I’m using what I’ve learned in cosmetology school and in math and science to accurately do a style. It’s a pleasure to provide my customers with the hairstyles they desire and seeing them get up from my seat full of joy.