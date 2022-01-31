Advertorial in Partnership with OLAY
It's The Shea For Me
Black women have trusted shea butter for generations. Discover the benefits of this incredible ingredient—then pick up these must-have products at Target to add them to your daily routine and reveal flawless skin each day.
A Trusted Ingredient
In a survey of 5,000 women, about 40% use raw shea butter on their faces and about 60% of African American women use shea butter regularly. Intensely nourishing and easily absorbed, it’s a great option to ease parched melanin-rich skin that has been passed on through family and friends.
A Proven Essential
Shea butter is more than an age-old remedy. The American Academy of Dermatology recognizes it as an ingredient that works well to alleviate dry skin, leaving skin that feels soft and smooth. But raw shea butter can be complicated and messy to use. Plus, it can make your skin look shiny and greasy.
That’s why OLAY scientists created the NEW Shea Butter collection. Found at a Target store near you, it features the skin conditioning benefits of raw shea butter and glides on smoothly.
A New Way to Shea
Nourish your skin with the OLAY Shea Butter Cleanser. This rich and creamy formula washes away impurities without drying out your skin. Then, smooth on OLAY Shea Butter Moisturizer for 24-hour hydration that moisturizes better than a $100 cream. The moisturizer absorbs quickly and won’t leave behind a greasy residue. To treat the delicate skin around your eyes, apply the OLAY Shea Butter Eye Cream. It reduces under-eye puffiness while fighting dark circles to even the appearance of uneven skin tone.