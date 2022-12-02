You’ve probably seen the memes, “I no Black, I Dominican.” And while they may quickly illicit laughter, after careful deliberation it becomes apparent they are more complex, reek of self-hate, and arguably stem from colonial trauma.

After 22 years the Dominican Republic got its freedom from Haiti. Not Spain, but Haiti, its Black neighbor on the island of Hispaniola. And since then, in the D.R., a high level of disdain for Haitians, a people which they associate with Blackness, has been observed.

What we are seeing today is learned behavior that has been passed down through generations. Historically, Dominican presidents have even prompted an impression that anything Haitian and or Black is lesser than. Case in point Rafael Trujillo, the Dominican dictator—who funnily enough was rumored to have Haitian roots—persistently encouraged an anti-Haitian and anti-Black sentiment of his people. (Much like Hitler, who was rumored to have Jewish blood, hailed those of Aryan features and heritage while persecuting those of Jewish lineage).

Now, in 2022 as the Dominican Republic intensifies the deportation of Haitian nationals, Black Americans that go to the D.R. are being cautioned about getting entangled in the move.

“Travelers to the Dominican Republic have reported being delayed, detained, or subject to heightened questioning at ports of entry and in other encounters with immigration officials based on their skin color,” the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo has warned in a recent alert.

“Dominican Migration (DGM) agents have conducted widespread operations aimed at detaining those they believe to be undocumented migrants, especially persons of Haitian descent. In some cases, authorities have not respected these individuals’ legal status in the Dominican Republic or nationality. These actions may lead to increased interaction with Dominican authorities, especially for darker-skinned U.S. citizens and U.S. citizens of African descent,” the alert added.

The nerve! Yet, as a mangú-loving Black girl, the fact that people of African descent are being targeted in the Dominican Republic does not surprise me. From what I’ve seen many Dominicans loathe the thought of anything Black. What’s even sadder is most Dominicans have Black blood flowing through their veins as a result of slavery but can’t accept it. Do you remember when baseball great the Dominican Sammy Sosa one day appeared to have bleached his skin and straightened his hair? There’s an ongoing joke—“Dominicans are Black, but don’t tell them.” Why? It seems being Black is a source of shame for many when it really should be the opposite.

With a population of almost 11 million people, many Dominicans don’t realize they are Black until they get to the U.S. Where forgive my language they are a “n*&[email protected]” like everyone else, and the lack of self-awareness must sting when it's finally found.

I have had the opportunity to be around lovely people who were born in the D.R. My Dominican hairdresser in New York was the bomb! However, as affable as many have been, there sometimes is a chip on their shoulder about being Black, even though visually there was no denying their African ancestry. It’s like there was a mental block, so much so that while having Black features they would sometimes talk badly about other back people for being Black.

I have a level of sadness about this because as a melanin-rich sister I can’t imagine not loving this beautiful skin I’m in. However, as a Jamaican, I can’t deny that my country also has deep-rooted issues with skin color and Black features. I'll handle that in another Op-Ed. (And don’t get me started on the colorism in the U.S.) However, if I’m to think deeper, all countries that have been colonized have these issues to some extent. Right now, it just seems to be on a larger scale and more noticeable and problematic in the D.R. Damn you, Christopher Columbus!

And yes, many Dominicans have embraced their Afrocentricity and heritage, so to blanket all Dominicans would be unfair. Yet, right now what is going on in their homeland is also a problem that needs to be addressed and addressed immediately en casa.