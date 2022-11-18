She went on vacation to Cabo with “friends,” but less than 24 hours after arriving, Shanquella Robinson was dead.

The group she was with blamed her sudden passing on alcohol poisoning and returned home leaving her body in Mexico, where an autopsy report indicates she died from a broken neck and ruptured spinal cord.

The death certificate did not signal signs of death due to intoxication, which was contrary to the statements given to Shanquella Robinson, Salamondra Robinson mother, by members of the group that her daughter had vacationed with.

There's video showing Shanquella being violently assaulted by another female at the luxury villa the group was staying.

“Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?” a male voice says off-camera as a naked Shanquella is flung on the floor while being pummelled.

The clip is short, but the impact is lasting. Shanquella was attacked; nobody helped her.

It’s hard to wrap one’s mind around the circumstances. How could this happen? Shanquella was a thriving 25-year-old businesswoman from North Carolina who thought she was with allies on what was supposed to be a fun vacation. What is certain is the “friends” she thought were among her, were not indeed her friends.

Growing up in a Black household, children often hear the warning “Everybody is not your friend.” And that utterance hits like a fist in the wake of this case.

Your friends should be like your family, but very often so-called friends can turn out to be snakes and backstabbers who scheme, gossip, lie, steal and might even kill you if you’re not careful.

You believe that your friends will always have your best interests at heart—but not everyone has a good heart. And apparently, in the case of Shanquella, they’re also out here literally breaking necks.

Where was the compassion of these “friends” Shaquella was traveling with? Where was the respect for her life? They all failed her.

Shanquella’s death, unfortunately, highlights the need to be very careful and assess who you have in your circle because everyone won’t have the same intentions that you have for them. Be careful of the company you keep. Quality over quantity will save you and give you peace.

Also, another major concern of this case is that while Shanquella was being beaten one of her friends was recording it. We have become so desensitized as a people that we film the most horrific incidents without flinching. For clout. For it to go viral. For clickbait. This practice and the blatant disregard for human life must halt.

Meanwhile, if Shanquella's so-called friends had put down the phone down and tried to help her, a difference could have probably been made.

Shanquella Robinson ran a successful hair braiding business in Charlotte, NC. The daughter, sister and aunt had her whole life to look forward to, and it is awful that it was taken away by people who were supposed to be her kin. She deserved so much more.

Answers are needed! Her family vows to get to the bottom of the getaway that turned deadly, and the world is now watching. My sincerest condolences to them. The hope is that they get justice. Rest in peace Shanquella!