Kanye West, yet again, has induced waves across the internet with his reckless verbiage and actions in the name of free speech. Unless you've lived under a rock, you are most likely familiar with the increasing frequency of West's very public streams of diluted consciousness in the form of social media post rants and interviews over the past few years. Continuing in this same fashion, the rapper and fashion designer recently put on a presentation in Paris for season nine of his brand YZY that depicted his interpretation of what "high fashion" is. The collection included a variety of pieces that can only be described simply as overhyped, drab and underwhelming. But the main star of the show were the "White Lives Matter" slogan seen on the back of some of his designs. Doubling down on its usage, the troubled "jeen-yuhs" posted images of himself side by side with Candace Owens, a right-wing conservative and a well-known pundit of anti-Blackness, wearing the audacious wording on the back of their shirts as she smiles.

*insert perpetual sigh here*

Many of fashion's most prominent luminaries that were in the space took issue with the inclusion of the hideous tagline; however, the most succinct and spot on analysis came from Vogue's Global Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a voluptuous Black woman who is confident in her skin. Karefa-Johnson delivered a masterful critique on her personal platform on how disgustingly violent and harmful Kanye's display of ignorance was through the collection.

Not taking kindly to the feedback, West stooped to a new level of vitriol by tearing into Karefa-Johnson with rude, fatphobhic remarks while unleashing his clout-hungry social media goons to continue his dirty work.

While many have rallied behind the talented fashion editor and spoken out in defense of her, this incident has proven once more why Malcolm X said in 1962, "The most disrespected person in America, is the Black woman. The most un-protected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman." Six decades later, his proclamation rings louder and more devastatingly clearer than ever before. Misogynoir, the immense and innate hatred of the Black woman's existence, is so fiercely burned into the construction of this country and is evident in the make of a man who was once the indomitable Kanye West.

And then, as if this situation could not get any more worse, he then triples down on his actions and vows to decimate the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yes, to some groups of people external to the Black community, there is unfortunately still a need to describe why that phrase is an inadequate and impermissible response to the movement that is Black Lives Matter. In response, Black Lives Matter Grassroots released a statement that reminds West of the origins of Black Lives Matter, why the hashtag was initially created and why, in 2022, we continue to belt those three words at the top of our lungs while the subject of our humanity is consistently a topic of debate.

"Kanye West and Candace Owens sent a performative dog whistle to millions. Kanye knows very well that ‘white lives’ have never been targeted for oppression. Black folks, in contrast, are at the bottom of virtually every economic, social, and political measure because of centuries of individual and institutional racism. Building a world of Black freedom means upending systems that harm and building new systems of care. Ultimately this benefits everyone. When Black people get free, everybody gets free," said the organization.

Social media, predictably, has roared with commentary from both sides of the fence with both valid assessment and praise of his usage of the white supremacist signaling which is, perhaps, what he wanted.

So many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is. But it’s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y’all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 3, 2022

Surely, Kanye thought he was doing something with this collection—he always thinks he does. However, he consistently fails and misses the mark. His failure represents an indecent demographic of individuals who then use his arrogant ignorance to promote their selfish ideals. Kanye is no longer rooted in anything long-lasting, such as reverence for truth, the past or real knowledge. Ironically enough, for someone so about free speech, he is so tyrannical when it comes to other vocalizing their thoughts regarding his actions. This odd dichotomy and behavior makes one ask: Kanye, for real, who taught you to hate yourself? Is the weight of your mother's loss weighing so heavily that you cleave any resemblance of her in every Black woman you encounter? Every Black person you encounter? It must be.

But we don't even miss the "old Kanye" at this point. We can no longer chalk this up to mental illness to give him a pass. Mental illness does not factor in to his anti-Blackness in the slightest. Kanye West is deliberate and intentional in his divisiveness. The way in which his words once brought joy and empowerment is now how they incite fear, miseducation and hatred. For those who believe in separating the artist from the art, each of his outbursts makes it increasing more difficult to be separated from a Yeezy sympathizer. As former fans continue to grieve what he once was, the question across many minds is this: What are we going to do about Kanye? Now that his once bright legacy has been undoubtedly dimmed by his own ill-advisement, do we use his example as a cautionary tale to warn future generations about skinfolk not being kinfolk? Or do we utilize a metaphorical Men In Black "neuralyzer" to erase him from our collective memory? Is it our responsibility to do anything anymore?

Regardless of the solution, neither can be done without critical conversation about the impulsive and treacherous damage he has intrinsically caused to our collective. Above all, this entire affair proves what we all have known to be true for quite some time—Kanye West has lost all sense of moral direction and is, indeed, too far gone to be called home.