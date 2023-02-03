Patti LaBelle, Kierra Sheard, and Tye Tribbett will headline the 24th Annual "Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Culture.” The grand celebration returns to center stage during the one of biggest weekends in professional sports for a time of inspiration, music and football.

Other artists slated to perform include Israel Houghton, Ricky Dillard & Choir and The NFL Players Choir, which is celebrating its 15-year anniversary.

As the only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is an uplifting concert that brings NFL players together with some of the most renowned gospel artists on one stage “for an evening of joy and praise at the biggest game on earth.”

Melanie Few, the founder of the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, expressed her excitement about the event in a statement.

"I'm so happy and grateful to have built a 24-year legacy of inspirational programming with the NFL and Super Bowl," Few told Ebony. "As we approach our milestone 25th anniversary, I'm excited to continue bringing faith, hope, and joyful inspiration to the biggest game on earth. It's an honor and a privilege!"

During the concert, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback and Super Bowl LVII contender Jalen Hurts will be honored with the “Faith In Action” award which “recognizes current and former NFL players making an impact in their communities and in the lives of others off the field.” Previous honorees include Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, Tim Brown, Russell Wilson, Troy Vincent, and others.

The concert takes place at Mesa Arts Center at 7:30 pm MT on Wednesday, Feb. 8.