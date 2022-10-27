Homecoming season continues to go off with a bang as many prestigious HBCUs show off their school pride. Howard University recently hosted its current students and alumni for a sensational weekend. Known for being the birthplace of several stellar Divine Nine organizations and the standard of excellence through its dynamic roster of talented alumni, Howard University is nothing to play with.

A "home of excellence in truth and service," Howard University has established an admirable legacy of ingenuity and connection to Black culture. Keeping this same exact energy, the institution brought nothing but impeccable vibes to their homecoming celebration. From panels, day parties, concerts and tailgates, the fun at "The Meccaverse"-themed weekend never stopped for the dedicated alumni. Friends reconnected after time away due the pandemic and caught up with their fellow Bison without skipping a beat. Tentpole events that kicked off during Howard's homecoming included its Homecoming football game and Bison Pep Rally, Fashion Show, Greek Life Step Show, Homecoming Day of Service, Lavender Reception, and Yard Fest Concert.

Although it's debatable about which HBCU truly reps and owns the title of "The Real HU," what's not up for question is that Howard University is one of the greatest HBCUs around. Photographer Nyki Elle took exclusive footage of Howard University's 2022 homecoming festivities on behalf of EBONY. Get a glimpse of just how dope Howard is through the curated visual gallery below.