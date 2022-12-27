Photographer and stylist Kadeem "KJohn" Johnson never keeps his feet away from the sand for too long. With a mother from Belize and a father from Dominica, it's no wonder Johnson is always jetting off to a new tropical vacation when he gets the chance. His Instagram feed takes you on an escape and makes you feel as if you're on these adventures with him. No matter if he's in Jamaica, Dakar or Cabo San Lucas, his images pop off the screen and will make you want to book a flight and get your eat, pray and love on.

The Bronx, NY native now living in Los Angeles, has always been one of the cool kids. In the early days of Tumblr blogs and NYC street style, KJohn's photos quickly went viral. He could always be seen with a camera in hand and sporting an eclectic vintage style inspired by the 60s, 70s and early 80s. Recently, we caught up with stylish image maker before he headed off to his latest tropical vacay.

From oversized tote bags from Acne Studios to relaxing candles from Malin + Goetz, here are a few of KJohn's travel essentials.

Malin + Goetz
Travel Size Face Essentials
"Malin and Goetz is my secret weapon for clean and healthy skin. The cleanser and moisturizer are the perfect duo to keep my skin hydrated during my travels."

Price: $18

Malin + Goetz
Theophilio
Multicolor Leather Bucket Hat
"I love my hats and this one will be perfect for blocking that tropical sun."

Price: $228

Shop at Ssense
Loewe
Inflated Rectangular Sunglasses
"When I first saw these shades I knew I needed them. Loewe is one of my favorite designers for accessories. [The brand's designer] Jonathan [Anderson] just gets it when it comes to finding the balance between fun and chic."

Price: $360

Shop at Loewe
Acne Studios
Oilcloth Tote
"This is the perfect beach to hold my camera, beach towel, and the country's best bottle of rum!"

Price: $500

Shop at Acne Studios
Malin + Goetz
Fvices Votive Candle Set
"When I travel, I love for my hotel or Airbnb to smell and feel like home. So my go-to candles to travel with is this set by Malin + Goetz. They make by far the best and most affordable scents."

Price: $45

Shop at Malin + Goetz
