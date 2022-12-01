Oakland native and Spelman grad Kayla Conti knows a thing or two about the hottest tech gadgets on the market. As the current head of Black media and communications at Google, she leverages her nearly 10 years of PR experience to ensure that the brand's latest products are at the forefront of consumers' mind.

Outside of her corporate role, the Brooklyn "it girl" enjoys everything from hosting friends for a chic wine night in her home to gathering with fellow 'Books and Bellinis" book club members to delve into the complexities of their latest read. And somehow, she stills finds time in between to get in a good Peloton or Pilates session.

"I get to work with folks like EBONY all the time to tell our stories, talk about our products and initiatives, as well as work with teams like the one that helped bring together the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cover for the November/December issue which was shot on our Google Pixel phones," says Conti. "Other than that, I enjoy doing things that normal New Yorkers do, like trying new restaurants and going to a concert."

With such a busy life and demanding schedule, one must ask, 'How do you manage to stay organized and sane?' According to Conti, it's with the help of some of her favorite tech gadgets and Google products. We sat down with her to get a run down of the 10 things this posh Google exec can't live without.

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch, $300, google.com. Image: courtesy of Google.

"I'm typically more of a traditionalist when it comes to wristwatches, but the Pixel Watch is just so beautiful that I don't mind wearing it," shares the busy tech executive. "I love that it doesn't feel like a piece of technology on my wrist. Also, it helps with my active lifestyle."

Peloton Bike + App

Peloton Bike, $1400, onepeloton.com. Image: courtesy of Peloton.

There's nothing like being able to get in a fun, but sweaty workout in the comfort of your home. Conti can attest to this and says owning a Peloton bike keeps her disciplined when it comes to getting in consistent exercise.

"The workouts are really fun, the music is great, and I have my favorite instructors. Shoutout to Jess Sims and Tunde! The app is great also because I do travel a lot for work and I can take my workouts with me," explains Conti.

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7, $500, google.com. Image: Courtesy of Google

Like most people, Conti is always attached to her phone. For her, the camera on her Pixel 7— in a gorgeous lemongrass color—is what really makes this product top-notch.

"I'm always pulling it out at brunch or while out with friends because the quality of photos is just so amazing. I especially love a feature called magic eraser, where if you're in a crowded space, you can take a photo and declutter it with a quick flick of the finger," explains Conti. "You can erase a lot of the distractions in the background to make it look like you and your friends were the only one there."

She also appreciates the phone's new tech feature called real tone that captures darker skin more authentically. As a melanin-rich person, she considers this is as one of its most important features, especially in our social media-obsessed society.

Hatch Restore

Hatch Restore, $130, hatch.com. Image: courtesy of Hatch.

Getting quality rest is one of the many ways that the PR professional stays on top of her game, day in and day out. To aid in this, Conti snagged a Hatch Restore.

"It's been on the market for a while. I try not to keep too much technology in my room, but Hatch works very well if you're like me and suffer from seasonal affective disorder. Not only is this an alarm, but it's a daytime, nighttime simulator—and it really helps restore and reset me every day. I've started to see a real difference in the last few months, especially with Daylight Savings," shares Conti.

Gantri Maskor Table Light With Smart Bulbs

Gantri Maskor Table Light, $150, gantri.com. Image: courtesy of Gantri.

Your home decor should always be a reflection of you, and the Maskor table light by Gantri is just one of several stunning pieces that the young exec has around her house—this one, in her office.

"I'm in a hybrid work environment. It's really helpful to have the smart bulbs because I can just turn it off from my phone and not have to go back to my office if I forget to. Really, it's just a beautiful light, and it looks like a piece of artwork," explains the eco-conscious pr exec.

Pura Smart Home Diffuser

Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser, $45, trypura.com. Image: courtesy of Pura.

Conti keeps her diffuser stocked with her favorite rose noir and oud fragrance. Pura offers several great scents and partners with other brands for signature smells too. Like her other smart products, this one can also be controlled from a phone.

"I'm obsessed with it, and it smells amazing. It can act as a nightlight as well, so I keep it in the hallway near the front of my home, so when you walk in you get a really great rose smell. Also, I like when people walk in, they get a signature smell to know they have entered my home.

Maison & Tavola Corkscrew

Maison and Tavola Electric Corkscrew, $60, maisonandtavola.com. Image: courtesy of Maison and Tavola.

After a long day in the office, or even working from home, being able to sit down with a glass of your favorite red or white, is a form of self-care. So, when it comes to opening a new bottle, you want to make sure you have a quality electric corkscrew already powered up.

"I love to entertain in my home and love to think of myself as the gatherer of my friends. This is a beautiful piece and I keep it out in the open on my bar cart. It's a great gadget to have handy if you also like to entertain."

Fellow Electric Pour Over Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $200, fellowproducts.com. Image: courtesy of Fellow.

With variable temperature control, 1200 watts for a quick heat time, and tons of other features, this is the pour-over kettle of all pour-over kettles.

"I drink two or three cups of green tea each day. This is a really beautiful kettle, and it heats up your water very fast. It keeps the water warm for a while, so I don't have to keep turning on my stove when I want to make tea," says Conti.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $430, dyson.com. Image: courtesy of Dyson.

While feeling good is essential for her to function at her highest, so is looking good. And, nothing makes you feel more confident than knowing your hair is styled to your liking—especially as a Black woman.

"When I started paying attention to the tools that my stylists were using, they all had this Dyson dryer. It's great if you wear your hair natural, because it has a wonderful diffuser," explains the Spelman grad. "It's compact, and I can travel with it if I need too. Also, it uses less heat, so I don't feel like I'm damaging my hair by using it."

Therabody Theragun Mini

Therabody Theragun Mini, $200, therabody.com. Image: courtesy of Therabody.

For someone who is constantly on-the-go and also squeezing in consistent workouts, being able to stop and give yourself the option of a spa experience at any moment is next level.

"I tried one at a friend's apartment, and knew I needed this," shares Conti. "Because I do enjoy riding my [Peloton] bike and doing Pilates, it's a great in-hand massager, especially if you forget to stretch. It's small, so it doesn't take up too much space, either."