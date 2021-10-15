|LeBron James’ SpringHill Sells Minority Stake to Investors|Jazmine Sullivan Is Here to Support Black Women Any Way She Can|EBONY Community Connect: Spotlighting Sickle Cell|French Montana Has Teamed Up with KILIAN Paris for An Intoxicating New Launch|EBONY Rundown: Maya Angelou to Be Featured on US Quarter, Resignation Numbers Climb at an Alarming Rate, and More|Fisk Jubilee Singers Celebrates Their 150th Anniversary With Benefit Concert|Know Your Girls Pushes Breast Cancer Awareness Among Black Women|Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence Over His Vaccination Status|Ricarlo Flanagan, Star of ‘Shameless,’ Semifinalist of ‘Last Comic Standing,’ Passes Away at 41|Howard University Students Stage Sit-In Over Housing Conditions and Board Representation

Storm Reid

Actress

The EBONY Power 100 is compiled by the editors of EBONY magazine. Each selection is considered a leader in his or her field. Over the past year, these individuals have had a positive impact on the African-American community. They are game changers in their respective fields and have consistently challenged the status quo.

Damon Jones

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER, PROCTER & GAMBLE

Marc Pritchard

CHIEF BRAND OFFICER, PROCTER & GAMBLE

Stephaine Headley

VP OF GLOBAL OLAY SKIN CARE, PROCTER & GAMBLE

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

SCIENTIST

Jada Pinkett Smith
Willow Smith
Adrienne Banfield-Norris

RED TABLE TALK HOSTS

Deion Sanders

NFL HALL OF FAMER AND
HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY

MC Lyte

RAPPER, VOICE-OVER ARTIST AND ACTRESS

Jimmy Jam &
Terry Lewis

Music Producers

