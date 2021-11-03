|Eric Adams Elected Mayor of New York City|‘Queens’ Eve Talks Return to TV, Music and Motherhood|Give Them Their Flowers: Jemele Hill, Karrueche Tran, Tia Mowry and More|A Recap of EBONY’s Impactful Crown Act Power Talk|Holding Court: ‘Relative Justice’s’ Rhonda Wills Rules Over Family Disputes|Patti LaBelle to Testify Before Congress for Improved Access to Diabetes Care|17-Year Old Mikey Williams Signs a Historic Endorsement Deal With Puma|Arizona Pageant Names First Black Queen|Study Reveals Racial Bias in Bankruptcy Cases|Black Diversity Expert Loses Job Offer For Being ‘Too Sensitive’ About Racism

The co-creators of the Crown Coalition Adjoa B. Asamoah, Kelli Richardson Lawson, Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, and Esi Eggleston Bracey. Image: Keith Major

In celebration of EBONY’s 75th anniversary, EBONY’s Power 100 List returned in all its glory at a gala event that was held at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The august occasion was a celebration of Black achievement across industries from business, sports, media, and activism to music and entertainment. The evening was dedicated to those who have had a positive impact on the African-American community, who are game-changers in their respective fields and have consistently challenged the status quo.”

Ahead of the awards ceremony, to delve deeper into the expertise and passions of some of the honorees, EBONY curated “Power Talks, ”a series of in-depth discussions highlighting topics such as innovation, small Black business, identity, Black women as business leaders, and more. The EBONY “Power Talks” was designed to inspire and awaken the greatness within our community as we honor our history and anticipate our future as African Americans.

In “The Crown Act,”  EBONY CEO Michele Ghee moderated an enlightening discussion with Holly J. Mitchell, Adjoa B. Asamoah, Kelli Richardson Lawson, Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, and Esi Eggleston Bracey,  the co-founders of the Crown Coalition (The ladies grace the cover of our special edition Power 100 digital issue). The organization was created to combat hair discrimination against Black women and other women of color with a legislative agenda.

From front left, clockwise: Adjoa B. Asamoah, Kelli Richardson Lawson, Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, and Esi Eggleston Bracey. Image: Keith Major

Drafted in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition, in partnership with then State Senator Holly J. Mitchell of California, the Crown Act seeks to “ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools.” 

The empowering conversation covered a range of topics such as the dangers of policing Black women’s hair, the politics behind it and the power of sisterhood, among other subjects.

If you missed the EBONY Power Talks: Crown Act session when it first aired, don’t fret; you can catch it below.

