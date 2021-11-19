#EBONYPower100

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

See EBONY Photo Director Keith Major’s exclusive images from the 2021 Power 100 Gala. From the night’s awardees and presenters, to performers and EBONY staffers, the acclaimed lensman captured Black excellence at its finest.

Adrienne Banfield Norris (Photo: Keith Major)
Adrienne Banfield Norris (Photo: Keith Major)
Ben Vareen (Photo: Keith Major)
Ben Vareen (Photo: Keith Major)
Big Freedia (Photo: Keith Major)
Big Freedia (Photo: Keith Major)
Cynthia Bailey (Photo: Keith Major)
Cynthia Bailey (Photo: Keith Major)
EBONY Chairwoman Eden Bridgman Sklenar (Photo: Keith Major)
EBONY Chairwoman Eden Bridgman Sklenar (Photo: Keith Major)
Estelle (Photo: Keith Major)
Estelle (Photo: Keith Major)
Ibtihaj Muhammad (Photo: Keith Major)
Ibtihaj Muhammad (Photo: Keith Major)
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (Photo: Keith Major)
Major
Major (Photo: Keith Major)
Justine Skye
Justine Skye (Photo: Keith Major)
Marielle Bobo
EBONY Editor-in-Chief and SVP, Programming Marielle Bobo (Photo: Keith Major)
MC Lyte
MC Lyte (Photo: Keith Major)
Michele Ghee
EBONY CEO Michele Ghee (Photo: Keith Major)
Nischelle Turner & Kevin Frazier
Nichelle Turner and Kevin Frazier(Photo: Keith Major)
Mikki T
Mikki Taylor (Photo: Keith Major)
Nicole Haynes
EBONY VP, Sales Nicole Haynes (Photo: Keith Major)
Stephanie Johnson
Stephanie Johnson (Photo: Keith Major)
Tai Beauchamp
Tai Beauchamp (Photo: Keith Major)
Tameron H
Tameron Hall (Photo: Keith Major)
Tomi Adeyemi
Tomi Adeyemi (Photo: Keith Major)
Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady
Previous
Next

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!