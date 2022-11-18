President Barack Obama may no longer be in office but he will always be our president.

After an unprecedented week of politics, on Thursday night, Obama made his third appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, where he talked about the midterm elections, political polarization and how he’s enjoying his post-White House life.

Noah opened by asking the 44th president about wishing for the days when he was called by his first name.

“Do you miss your name, by the way?” Noahe asked. “Because everyone calls you ‘Mr. President,’ but I feel like if people called me ‘Mr. Daily,’ I would miss just being called Trevor.”

“You know, my best friends call me Barack; you should call me ‘Mr. President," Obama retorted as the crowd laughed and cheered.

Obama also spoke about how the majority doesn’t want “crazy” in their local, state and federal government.

“Democracy requires, by definition, getting along with people who don’t agree with you,” Obama argued.

As expected, he shared some thoughts about his successor Donald Trump who recently announced his third run for the presidency.

“[Donald] Trump comes in, and suddenly 2018, 2020, and now this one, you see young people come in, and they’re typically voting at a rate of 70-to-30, 60-to-40 Democrat to Republican—and that makes a huge difference,” said Obama. “So their enthusiasm is what really drove this election.”

At the conclusion of the conversation, Obama applauded Noah, who is leaving The Daily Show next month for taking his exit from the late-night show while he was still on top.

“You’re already following one piece of advice that I’ve had —you’re leaving while your poll numbers are high,” the former POTUS joked,

Noah then teased the idea of Obama joining his upcoming stand-up world tour.

“I mean, I’ve said this to you before: Whether it’s the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Georgia when you were doing the speech: You’re a very funny guy,” Noah said.

Obama chimed in: “So you want me to open for you?”

“Not even open,” Noah replied. “I wouldn’t even dare,” suggesting that they could co-headline the tour.

“We’ll call it Half & Half,” Noah laughed.

Check out the entire interview of President Obama on The Daily Show below: