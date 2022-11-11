Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is relinquishing her official royal duties to work in alternative medicine with her fiancé, American spiritual guru Durek Verrett, reports CNN.

Märtha Louise, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, “will not be representing the Royal House at the present time,” according to a statement from the royal household.

In a statement, she acknowledged her interest in “alternative methods” saying she “can be an important supplement to help from the conventional medical establishment.”

“This is intended to draw a dividing line that more clearly separates commercial activity from the Royal House of Norway,” the statement reads. “The objective is both to prevent misunderstandings regarding the Royal House and to allow the Princess and Durek Verrett greater freedom in their business activities and other parts of their lives.”

The royal household released a statement thanking her for her years of service to the court.

“The King and Queen wish to thank Princess Märtha Louise for the important work she has carried out in her official capacity for several decades,” the statement read. “She has performed her duties with warmth, care, and deep commitment.”

,Märtha Louise, who claims to communicate with angels, lost her honorific “Her Royal Highness” title back in 2002, when she chose to work as a clairvoyant. In 2019, she formerly agreed not to use her “princess” title in her commercial endeavors.

Along with Verrett, Märtha Louise will still participate in “important family-related gatherings,” but they will not “indicate an association with the Royal House of Norway.”

The pair has led seminars together offering “meditations and shamanic exercises” that can they claim can help you reveal your divine self activated and how you can utilize it to change the world.

Verrett has authored a book called Spirit Hacking, in which he offers shamanic healing sessions. He also sells a $222 “spirit optimizer.” In his work, he claims he “can invite spiritual and energetic protections to keep you safe from external energies seeking to harm you, allowing you a safer space to heal.”