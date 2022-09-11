Tobias Dorzon is a world-renowned executive chef shaking up the culinary world; providing a blueprint for how culinary aficionados can express themselves outside of the kitchen. His creativity and forms of self-expression goes beyond the kitchen, extending to his sense of fashion, culture, and overall dedication to showing up as his whole self. When it comes to his food, Chef Dorzon conceptualizes and prepares culinary creations beyond people’s often-stereotypical expectations by presenting approachable, delicious fine-dining, utilizing techniques that rival the top chefs in the world.

Born and raised in the DMV, Chef Dorzon is the son of immigrant parents and was inspired by his father, the owner a successful West African restaurant and catering company, who worked as a chef at the Pentagon. Dorzon, who originally had a career in the NFL and Canadian football league, ultimately decided to follow in his dad’s footsteps to pursue his passion for cooking. He went on to obtain two culinary degrees from The Art Institute of Houston and ICI in Sicily, Italy, a top three rated culinary institute in Europe.

Executive Chef Tobias Dorzon. Image: courtesy of Chef Tobias Dorzon.

It quickly became clear to Dorzon that he found his true calling as a chef. After racking up a list of A-List celebrity clients, he went on to become one of the few chefs to have curated a James Beard dinner without owning a restaurant [at the time], an incredibly rare feat. In addition, he became a television personality, making multiple appearances on Food Network shows, and is currently the Executive Chef of James Harden’s Houston restaurant, Thirteen.

Next up, Chef Tobias is returning to his roots in Maryland where he’s opening his new highly anticipated, upscale dining restaurant, Huncho House this October. Today, he shares with us three mouth-watering recipes from menu that are guaranteed to elevate your palette.

Shrimp & Pineapple Ceviche

Image: courtesy of Tobias Dorzon

Ingredients:

½ pound Shrimp peeled & Deveined

4 Limes

1 Lemon

Pineapple juice 1/2 cup

¼ cup shallots, diced

¼ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup jalapeño, diced

¾ cup pineapple, diced

½ an avocado, diced

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Salt & Pepper To taste

1 radish, sliced

½ cup of cilantro, roughly chopped

1 bag of Plantain or Tortilla Chips

Directions:

Cut shrimp into small pieces and transfer them to a medium size bowl.

Add your pineapple juice, juice from the limes & lemon, and mix all together until shrimp is covered.

Wrap bowl with saran wrap & set it in the refrigerator. Let shrimp sit for an hour or better to enhance the flavor (the longer the better).

While shrimp is in the refrigerator combine your shallots, red onions, jalapeño, pineapple, avocado, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, & cilantro mix well & chill for 30 minutes.

Remove both bowls from the refrigerator, drain juice from shrimp, combine both.

Chicken Marsala with Mushrooms & Asparagus

Image: courtesy of Tobias Dorzon

Ingredients:

Leg Quarters or chicken breast

4 Leg Quarters OR 4 - 8/10 oz Chicken Breast

Cornstarch (For Dredging)

3 Tbsp Salt

½ cup roughly cracked black pepper

1 Tsp Red pepper flakes

1 Tsp Onion powder

½ Tbsp Garlic powder

1 Tsp Italian herbs

1 Tsp Fresh Thyme, chopped

1 tsp All-Purpose seasoning of your choice

1 Tsp Avocado oil

4 Tbsp Asparagus tips

1 Cup onions, diced

1 cup shititake mushrooms, sliced

4 cloves Garlic, minced (2 cloves for sauce)

1 shallot, diced (half for sauce)

2 cups sweet marsala wine

2 cups chicken stock

2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp parsley

Salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 375 degrees.

Remove chicken from refrigerator at 30 minutes before cooking.

Combine all seasoning in separate small bowl & season chicken in medium size bowl.

Add cornstarch & fresh thyme to seasoned chicken (make sure chicken is evenly coated)

Over a Medium high flame add avocado oil to a large skillet or nonstick frying pan.

When your oil is hot add chicken skin side down (for leg quarters) or face down (for breast).

Sear for 3 minutes on each side or until the chicken is golden brown. Sear chicken in batches to not overcrowd the pan. Remove the chicken from the pan to a large plate.

Bring heat down to low and add the unsalted butter to the same pan, add shallot & onions (Cook until onions are soft).

Add the mushrooms and asparagus tips. Sauté until the mushrooms & asparagus tips become al dente.

Add your garlic and cook for another 2 minutes. Season with salt.

Turn your heat to high. Add the Marsala to the pan, bring to a simmer and cook down for one to two minutes to cook out the alcohol.

Add your stock and then add chicken back to the pan. Simmer for 5 minutes on low heat to thicken the sauce slightly.

Baste chicken with wine sauce & put in oven for 10 mins or until chicken is 165 degrees.

Remove Chicken from the oven & garnish with parsley.

Creamy Spicy Lobster Bucatini

Image: courtesy of Tobias Dorzon

Ingredients:

1 Lb Bucatini Pasta

4-6 de-shelled lobster tails

2 tbsp Avocado oil

8 ounces Butter

¼ cup yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch Basil

1 tsp Garlic Salt

1 tsp onion powder

2 cups Crushed tomatoes

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 ½ cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp red pepper flakes

½ cup seafood stock

½ cup reserved pasta water

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese (reserve some for topping – optional)

Directions: