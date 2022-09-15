Chuck D, frontman of the legendary hip hop group Public Enemy, has sold a majority of the publishing rights to his music catalog, reports Rolling Stone.

Reach Music Publishing has acquired a 50% copyright interest as well as a 100% of the writer’s share, which includes the global administration rights of Chuck D’s renowned song catalog.

According to the terms of the deal, the sale covers “over 300 songs including Public Enemy’s most influential work released between 1987 and 2012.”

For over 20 years, Chuck D and Reach have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship and Reach will continue “to administer the copyright interests in the rapper’s catalog that it now owns.”

“Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry,” Chuck D said in a statement. “Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip hop genre songwriting and publishing-wise, and they will continue taking care of my works.”

Michael Closter, founder of Reach Music added, “I’m so grateful to Chuck for our business together as his music publisher throughout these many decades. There’s no one more consequential in the world of hip hop than Chuck D, and he has written iconic and impactful songs that will forever be a part of music history. The team at Reach will continue working hard to protect these works while also introducing them to new generations to come.”

Regarded as one of the most iconic groups in the history of hip hop, Public Enemy released several classic albums such as Yo! Bum Rush the Show, It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back, Fear Of A Black Planet and Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back.

Their timeless hits include "Bring the Noise," "Don't Believe the Hype," "Night of the Living Baseheads,” “Rebel Without a Pause,” "911 Is a Joke” and “Can't Truss It," to name a few.

In 2013, Public Enemy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Chuck D joins a growing list of Black artists who have sold the rights to their music publishing to investors. Tina Turner, Irv Gotti, and Smokey Robinson are among the artists that have inked lucrative deals for the rights to their publishing rights and music catalogs.