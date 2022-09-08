Queen Elizabeth II, the leader of the United Kingdom for 70 years, has passed away, reports People. She was 96.

Her passing was confirmed in an official statement from The Royal Family.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Over the last week, reports began to surface that the Queen was under "medical supervision" at Balmoral Castle, the British royal family's estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where she has been vacationing this summer. When she passed, her four children were gathered at her bedside.

The queen's passing also follows the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who passed at the age of 99 last June.

For the first time in 70 years, the United Kingdom will have a new leader of the monarch. Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, now King Charles III, will succeed her as the head of state. Prince William, Charles' firstborn, is now the heir-apparent of the throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952. Last June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, recognizing her 70 years as queen.

The last few years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign was fraught with controversy. Prince Harry and Megan Markle left the monarch in a bitter public falling out where accusations of racism were levied at the family. Barbados severed ties with the monarch and became a republic in response to the legacy of British colonialism. Prince William and his wife Kate encountered protests and demands of reparations from citizens of Jamaica when they visited earlier this year.

In one of her last acts as queen, she presided over the ceremonial handover of power to the new prime minister Liz Truss from Balmoral Castle.

Assuming the role as head of state, King Charles released a statement paying tribute to his mother.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement continued.

She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Queen Elizabeth II.