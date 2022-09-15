On Wednesday, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty of numerous sex crimes. The charges he was indicted on includes three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticing minors to engage in sexual activity, reports ABC News. The verdict was announced after jurors deliberated for 11 hours over two days in Chicago.

In the late 1990s, the prosecution team initially alleged that Kelly "engaged in sex acts with five victims while they were all under the age of 18 and created explicit videos with four of them."

During the trial, four of Kelly's accusers gave compelling and graphic testimonies about their encounters with him.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch praised the jury for the guilty verdict and the victims for their courage

"The guilty verdicts finally hold Robert Kelly accountable for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl, and they help right the wrongs that occurred in a prior prosecution in Cook County,” Lausch said. “The damage Mr. Kelly inflicted on his victims is immeasurable. I want to thank the victims for their strength, perseverance, and courage in coming forward to testify at trial. With regard to the not-guilty verdicts, we respect the jury’s decision. While certain aspects of the charges and the trial made it difficult to obtain convictions for all of the charged conduct, it is clear that justice has been served by the guilty verdicts returned today.”

After Wednesday's verdict, Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly's defense attorney, said her client was "in good spirits despite a mixed verdict."

"We won seven counts of this indictment (more than we lost)," Bonjean said on Twitter. "He is grateful for the support and the fight continues."

Wednesday's verdict marks the second trial in which Kelly has been found guilty of various sexual abuse and child pornography charges. Following his conviction on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in June.There are two further trials are pending for Kelly -- one in Minnesota and another in state court in Chicago.

He faces up to 90 years in prison.