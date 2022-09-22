Rapper Ace Hood is set to start his first national tour in years this October.

The Florida native known as Antoine Franklin McColister to his family and close friends was a football player who was injured mid-way through high school and transitioned his dreams of becoming a pro athlete to becoming a rapper. After high school was over he released his first single with the group ‘Dollaz & Dealz’ titled “M.O.E.” which they promoted around town. After meeting DJ Khaled and freestyling on his single “so hood” Khaled signed him to his label “We the Best Music Group” and his debut album shortly followed. This landed him on the XXL Freshman Class of 2009 cover.

Following his debut landed he landed himself on the billboard hot 100 numerous times starting in Sumer 2008 for the song “Out Here Grindin”. In 2011 his smash hit “Hustle Hard” which was an instant club banger and filed radio waves everywhere. The remix with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross went even crazier and Ace gained even more traction within the industry.

Lately Ace has been in the gym getting his body together. He takes his fan along the journey. Ace is attentive to his body inside and out by eating clean, working out, and maintaining his grooming. Below Ace breaks down his 4 favorite grooming products to use and keep his hair tight and skin smooth.

"Since I'm going on tour soon, I've had to restock on Ooli's shampoo. I get active on stage so my hair has to stay clean and fresh. I love that it comes complete with moisturizing too so it doesn't dry out my thick hair."



"Ooli's hair oil just hits all my needs, the smell is long-lasting, it nourishes my scalp and hair, plus it

gives my hair a sheen in the stage light. It's really one of my top products when getting show ready."



"A lot of people always say I look younger than I am, because of my smooth and clear skin I guess. My secret is charcoal scrub, it's a must for me, I'm big on exfoliating; it makes me feel fresh and refined."



