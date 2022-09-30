The new rap girls might be making a name for themselves, but Dess Dior got an early start in her teen years growing her social media presence. The Georgia native credits her Atlanta upbringing for her hustle and desire to succeed. Amassing thousands of followers across her social media platforms by the age of 15, the rapper made a name for herself early on. In 2020, she started releasing music and gained traction for her songs "Rich B*tch," "No Hook," "Stop Playin" and "Bandz." She jrecently released a new EP RAW featuring her new single “IT B*TCH Freestyle,” along with a dope video of her in the booth going in.

Aside from music Dess Dior is known for her style. She shows her fun, rockstar personality through her clothing, music, and mannerisms. Every time she tips out of the house— whether she’s heading to the studio, a booking or strutting through the streets of New York during Fashion Week with her best friend Jayda Cheaves—her fit and skin game is always on.

Below, we got her to give us the lowdown on her beauty routine.

Image: courtesy of Target



“ I’ve been using Dove soap all my life since day 1.”



Dove Moisturizing Beauty Bar Soap, $4, target.com

Image: courtesy of Dr. Dennis Gross.



“I just recently got into Dr. Dennis Gross. I love how light the face wash is while still getting the job done. I like to use it every night before bed.”



Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel, $38, drdennisgross.com

Image: courtesy of Babyliss.



“I love this flat iron because it gets super hot. The small plates really get my edges straight.”



Babyliss Nano Titanium Prima3100 1" Ionic Straightener, $190, babylisspro.com

Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.



“This is my go-to when stepping outside. It smells the best on my skin, and the scent lasts a very long time. ”



Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum, $277, saksfifthavenue.com