The new rap girls might be making a name for themselves, but Dess Dior got an early start in her teen years growing her social media presence. The Georgia native credits her Atlanta upbringing for her hustle and desire to succeed. Amassing thousands of followers across her social media platforms by the age of 15, the rapper made a name for herself early on. In 2020, she started releasing music and gained traction for her songs "Rich B*tch," "No Hook," "Stop Playin" and "Bandz." She jrecently released a new EP RAW featuring her new single “IT B*TCH Freestyle,” along with a dope video of her in the booth going in.
Aside from music Dess Dior is known for her style. She shows her fun, rockstar personality through her clothing, music, and mannerisms. Every time she tips out of the house— whether she’s heading to the studio, a booking or strutting through the streets of New York during Fashion Week with her best friend Jayda Cheaves—her fit and skin game is always on.
Below, we got her to give us the lowdown on her beauty routine.